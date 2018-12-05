tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's latest smartphone in India called the Redmi Note 6 Pro will go on sale starting today at 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com. As you might have guessed, this will be a flash sale so only a limited amount of devices will be available for purchase which means time is of the essence. The phone is priced starting at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Buyers using HDFC card can get Rs 500 flat discount on the Redmi Note 6 Pro. You can also read our Redmo Note 6 Pro review here.

This will be the third flash sale being conducted by Xiaomi after conducting the first on 23 November and the second on 28 November.

The highlight of the Redmi Note 6 Pro is its four-camera setup, with dual-sensors at the back, and on the front. The other key features of the Redmi Note 5 Pro successor include MIUI 10, and it's 4,000mAh battery.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC along with two storage variants: 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. There is a microUSB 2.0 port for charging and data transfers and it also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.