FP Staff

The Redmi Note 12 series has been officially unveiled in India, with a starting price of Rs 15499. Three phones have been unveiled by the corporation to cater to various consumer demands and pricing ranges. The latest mid-range gadgets include AMOLED screens, a sizable battery, and an adequate CPU within.

Every phone has an IP53 rating as well. Let’s take a peek at the newest Redmi Note 12 series smartphones below.

Redmi Note 12 Series: Specifications and features

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with support for Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1920Hz High-Frequency PWM Dimming, and 2.9mm ultra-narrow bottom bezel.

The vanilla Redmi Note 12 5G, on the other hand, has a 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4096 brightness levels brightness adjustment, and is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM. It has a 13MP front camera inside the punch-hole.

The higher models in the series have a screen that offers support for HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The panels are also protected by Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

While the Redmi Note 12 5G uses the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ models feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. All phones run on MIUI 13 out of the box.

The triple back camera system on the Redmi Note 12 5G includes a 48MP main camera. It also comes with a 2MP macro camera and an 8MP wide-angle sensor. There is a 13MP selfie camera on the front. The rear camera configuration of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is different. It has a sensor with a resolution of 2MP, an 8 MP sensor, and a 50MP main camera. The top-tier Note 12 Pro+ features a 200MP 1/1.4-inch Samsung HMX sensor and 2.24μm with 16-in-1 pixel binning.

The Note 12 Pro+ also has a 7P lens and features a high-end ALD anti-glare coating that has been applied to greatly improve image quality, said the company.

The Note 12 Pro+ has a 4980mAh battery with 120W fast charging and comes with a surging P1 chip that can charge up to 100 per cent in 19 minutes with the bundled 120W charger. The Note 12 Pro has a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging that can charge up to 50 per cent in 15 minutes and up to 100 per cent charge in 46 minutes. The Redmi Note 12 5G sports a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W charging,

Redmi Note 12 series: Price and availability in India

The Redmi Note 12 5G comes in three colours, frosted green, matte black and mystique blue colours, and has been priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB + 128GB base model and the 6GB + 128GB model which costs Rs. 19,999. Users can either avail of exchange offers or use their ICICI credit card to get an additional Rs 1,500 discount and purchase this device at Rs 16,499, and Rs 18,499, respectively. Existing Xiaomi users can avail of an additional Rs 1,000 off.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro comes in three colours, stardust purple, frosted blue and onyx black colours and is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Users can either avail of exchange offers or use their ICICI credit card to get an additional Rs 3,000 discount and purchase this device at Rs 21,999, Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999 across. Existing Xiaomi users can avail of an additional Rs 1,000 off.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ comes in three colours, arctic white, iceberg blue and obsidian black colours and is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB model and the 12GB + 256GB top tier model which costs Rs. 32,999. Users can either avail of exchange offers or use their ICICI credit card to get an additional Rs 3,000 discount and purchase the device for Rs 26,999 and Rs 29,999. Existing Xiaomi users can avail of an additional Rs 1,000 off.

As for availability, the Note 12 Pro and the Note 12 Pro+ will be available from Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, and offline stores from January 11th. The Note 12 5G will be available from Amazon.in, in addition to mi.com and offline stores starting from January 11th.