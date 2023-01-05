Thursday, January 05, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 12 Series, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ launched with 120Hz AMOLED display starting at Rs 15,499

The most premium of the series, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ comes with a 200MP main camera, comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and will start at Rs 25,999.


FP StaffJan 05, 2023 21:26:00 IST

The Redmi Note 12 series has been officially unveiled in India, with a starting price of Rs 15499. Three phones have been unveiled by the corporation to cater to various consumer demands and pricing ranges. The latest mid-range gadgets include AMOLED screens, a sizable battery, and an adequate CPU within. 

Redmi Note 12 Series, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ launched with 120Hz AMOLED display starting at Rs 15,499 (2)

Every phone has an IP53 rating as well. Let’s take a peek at the newest Redmi Note 12 series smartphones below.

Redmi Note 12 Series: Specifications and features

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with support for Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1920Hz High-Frequency PWM Dimming, and 2.9mm ultra-narrow bottom bezel.

The vanilla Redmi Note 12 5G, on the other hand, has a 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4096 brightness levels brightness adjustment, and is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM. It has a 13MP front camera inside the punch-hole.

The higher models in the series have a screen that offers support for HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The panels are also protected by Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

While the Redmi Note 12 5G uses the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ models feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. All phones run on MIUI 13 out of the box.

Redmi Note 12 Series, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ launched with 120Hz AMOLED display starting at Rs 15,499

The triple back camera system on the Redmi Note 12 5G includes a 48MP main camera. It also comes with a 2MP macro camera and an 8MP wide-angle sensor. There is a 13MP selfie camera on the front. The rear camera configuration of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is different. It has a sensor with a resolution of 2MP, an 8 MP sensor, and a 50MP main camera. The top-tier Note 12 Pro+ features a 200MP 1/1.4-inch Samsung HMX sensor and 2.24μm with 16-in-1 pixel binning.

The Note 12 Pro+ also has a 7P lens and features a high-end ALD anti-glare coating that has been applied to greatly improve image quality, said the company.

The Note 12 Pro+ has a 4980mAh battery with 120W fast charging and comes with a surging P1 chip that can charge up to 100 per cent in 19 minutes with the bundled 120W charger. The Note 12 Pro has a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging that can charge up to 50 per cent in 15 minutes and up to 100 per cent charge in 46 minutes. The Redmi Note 12 5G sports a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W charging,

Redmi Note 12 series: Price and availability in India

The Redmi Note 12 5G comes in three colours, frosted green, matte black and mystique blue colours, and has been priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB + 128GB base model and the 6GB + 128GB model which costs Rs. 19,999. Users can either avail of exchange offers or use their ICICI credit card to get an additional Rs 1,500 discount and purchase this device at Rs 16,499, and Rs 18,499, respectively. Existing Xiaomi users can avail of an additional Rs 1,000 off.

Redmi Note 12 Series, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ launched with 120Hz AMOLED display starting at Rs 15,499 (1)

The Redmi Note 12 Pro comes in three colours, stardust purple, frosted blue and onyx black colours and is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Users can either avail of exchange offers or use their ICICI credit card to get an additional Rs 3,000 discount and purchase this device at Rs 21,999, Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999 across. Existing Xiaomi users can avail of an additional Rs 1,000 off.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ comes in three colours, arctic white, iceberg blue and obsidian black colours and is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB model and the 12GB + 256GB top tier model which costs Rs. 32,999. Users can either avail of exchange offers or use their ICICI credit card to get an additional Rs 3,000 discount and purchase the device for Rs 26,999 and Rs 29,999. Existing Xiaomi users can avail of an additional Rs 1,000 off.

As for availability, the Note 12 Pro and the Note 12 Pro+ will be available from Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, and offline stores from January 11th. The Note 12 5G will be available from Amazon.in, in addition to mi.com and offline stores starting from January 11th.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi 7A budget smartphone teased, to be launched soon in India

Jun 30, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi 7A budget smartphone teased, to be launched soon in India
Xiaomi teases new Redmi phone with 4,800 mAh battery, to launch on 10 January

Redmi 7

Xiaomi teases new Redmi phone with 4,800 mAh battery, to launch on 10 January

Jan 03, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi 3 likely to be launched on 12 January

Xiaomi Redmi 3 likely to be launched on 12 January

Jan 08, 2016
Xiaomi Redmi 4 spotted on Tenaa; shows 3GB RAM, Snapdragon 625 and more

Xiaomi Redmi 4 spotted on Tenaa; shows 3GB RAM, Snapdragon 625 and more

Oct 30, 2016
Redmi K50i to launch on 20th July, Check out the expected price, specs & where to watch the launch event

Xiaomi Redmi

Redmi K50i to launch on 20th July, Check out the expected price, specs & where to watch the launch event

Jul 20, 2022
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro cross 5 million sales in India

Xiaomi Redmi

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro cross 5 million sales in India

Jun 28, 2018

science

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022
Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022