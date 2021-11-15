FP Trending

Redmi will soon launch its next mid-range 5G smartphone in India. The new smartphone, the Redmi Note 11T 5G, is ready to succeed the Redmi Note 10T, with a new design and improved specifications.

Following the launch of the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ in China last month, the new phone will also be the fourth overall Redmi Note 11 series phone, and is set to be launched in the country on 30 November. The phone will be the first Redmi Note 11-series device launched in India.

Further in its invite, the company also calls the phone a ‘Next Gen Racer’, hinting that the device could be targeted at power users and gamers.

A recent media report claimed the Redmi Note 11T 5G base model (with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage) will be launched at Rs 16,999, while the 8 GB RAM model will be priced at Rs 19,999.

Features and specifications of Redmi Note 11T 5G:

This new device is likely to be a rebranded version of the Poco M4 Pro, which was launched earlier this month around the world.

The device is likely to feature a 6 Nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G-enabled SoC. The Redmi Note 11T 5G could also sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ display panel with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is also expected to get a 5,000 mAh battery with possible support for 33 W fast charging.

According to an Indian Express report, the new smartphone is also expected to run Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

As for the photography department, a 50 MP rear camera and a 16 MP front camera in a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out are expected.

Talking about colour options, the phone is set to launch in Matte Black, Aquamarine Blue and Stardust White colours.