FP Trending

After a number of rumours and official teasers, Xiaomi has finally revealed the Redmi Note 10T 5G launch date in India. As revealed via a tweet by Xiaomi CEO and Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain, the smartphone is set to launch in India on 20 July. People can watch the launch live via the company's YouTube channel and get updated via its social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. However, a link to the virtual event hasn't been shared yet.

Excited for @RedmiIndia's 1st ever #5G smartphone! 🚀 👉 #RedmiNote10T5G is launching on 20.07.21. The #FastAndFuturistic experience is now going to go mainstream! This #RedmiNote will help accelerate 5G adoption in India! 🇮🇳 Get notified: https://t.co/tve1IwEy6E I ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/WmNgppvs6G — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 12, 2021

Apart from the launch date, Xiaomi has also shared the design of the Redmi Note 10T 5G, which is the same as its global and Chinese variants. The phone is seen sporting a rectangular rear camera module and a punch-hole screen.

While a lot of details remain hidden for now, the phone is highly expected to be similar to the recently launched Poco M3 Pro 5G and be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G.

Therefore, the phone is most likely to come with a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. It is expected to come with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Although, the company might offer different RAM/Storage options in India.

On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to feature three rear cameras: a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It is likely to come with an 8 MP selfie camera.

It is also expected to be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging. MIUI 12 based on Android 11 is also expected. The difference will be a simple look instead of the funky Poco M3 Pro 5G design.

The smartphone is likely to fall under Rs 20,000 bracket, however, the company is yet to make any official announcement regarding its price.