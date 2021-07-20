tech2 News Staff

Redmi India has launched Redmi Note 10T 5G in India today. The highlights of the smartphone include Dimensity 700 chipset, a 48 MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone joins the company's Redmi Note 10 series that already includes Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10S and more. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon. In addition to this, the company has also announced to launch its first laptop called RedmiBook in India soon.

Redmi Note 10T 5G pricing, availability, sale offers

Redmi Note 10T 5G comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999. It will be available in Metallic Blue, Mint Green, Chromium White and Graphite Black colour variants.

As for sale offers, buyers will also get a Rs 1,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit cards.

#RedmiNote10T5G was curated with everything #FastAndFuturistic to bring you the best mix to propel you FAST into the FUTURE : ✅Dimensity 700 - 7nm architecture chipset ✅Power of 5G with an integrated modem ✅Display with 90Hz Adaptive refresh rate 🔁to show some❤️ pic.twitter.com/fsXWXh3ywb — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) July 20, 2021

It will be available for purchase on 26 July at 12 pm on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home.

Redmi Note 10T 5G specifications

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip and offers up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It comes with an 8 MP selfie camera.

Redmi Note 10T 5G is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 22.5 W fast charging. The smartphone will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.