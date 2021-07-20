Tuesday, July 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 10T 5G to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Redmi Note 10T 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffJul 20, 2021 09:16:05 IST

Redmi India to launch Redmi Note 10 5G in India today at 12 pm. The company has announced that the smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display and a triple rear camera setup. Notably, this smartphone has already debuted in Russia.

Redmi Note 10T 5G launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. You can watch the livestream on the company's social media handles.

Redmi Note 10T teaser. Image: Xiaomi India

Redmi Note 10T teaser. Image: Xiaomi India

Redmi Note 10T 5G expected specifications

The smartphone is most likely to come with a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. It is expected to come with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to feature triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It is likely to come with an 8 MP selfie camera.

It will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging. MIUI 12 based on Android 11 is also expected.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10T 5G with a triple rear camera setup to launch in India on 20 July

Jul 14, 2021
Redmi Note 10T 5G with a triple rear camera setup to launch in India on 20 July

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021