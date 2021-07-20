tech2 News Staff

Redmi India to launch Redmi Note 10 5G in India today at 12 pm. The company has announced that the smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display and a triple rear camera setup. Notably, this smartphone has already debuted in Russia.

Redmi Note 10T 5G launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. You can watch the livestream on the company's social media handles.

Join us as in solving the mystery of #FastAndFuturistic #RedmiNote10T5G with:

☑️Dual 5G SIM support

⚡Mediatek Dimensity 700 Processor

🔥90Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

Gear up to experience the FUTURE @12 Noon on 20.07.21.📲

— Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) July 19, 2021

Redmi Note 10T 5G expected specifications

The smartphone is most likely to come with a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. It is expected to come with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to feature triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It is likely to come with an 8 MP selfie camera.

It will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging. MIUI 12 based on Android 11 is also expected.