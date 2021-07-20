tech2 News StaffJul 20, 2021 09:16:05 IST
Redmi India to launch Redmi Note 10 5G in India today at 12 pm. The company has announced that the smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display and a triple rear camera setup. Notably, this smartphone has already debuted in Russia.
Redmi Note 10T 5G launch: How to watch it live
The launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. You can watch the livestream on the company's social media handles.
Join us as in solving the mystery of #FastAndFuturistic #RedmiNote10T5G with:
☑️Dual 5G SIM support
⚡Mediatek Dimensity 700 Processor
🔥90Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate
Gear up to experience the FUTURE @12 Noon on 20.07.21.📲
👀➡Twitter for a special giveaway! https://t.co/ccr5futzIf
— Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) July 19, 2021
Redmi Note 10T 5G expected specifications
The smartphone is most likely to come with a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. It is expected to come with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to feature triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It is likely to come with an 8 MP selfie camera.
It will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging. MIUI 12 based on Android 11 is also expected.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.