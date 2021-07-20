11:27 (IST)
Redmi Note 10T 5G confirmed specs
The smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, a 48 MP triple rear camera setup, Dimensity 700 SoC and a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display.
tech2 News StaffJul 20, 2021 11:27:49 IST
The smartphone will come with a 48 MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
highlights
11:27 (IST)
Redmi Note 10T 5G confirmed specs The smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, a 48 MP triple rear camera setup, Dimensity 700 SoC and a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display.
11:25 (IST)
Welcome to the liveblog of Redmi Note 10T 5G launch! The event will kick off at 12 pm today. Stay tuned for all the live updates
11:27 (IST)
Redmi Note 10T 5G confirmed specs
The smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, a 48 MP triple rear camera setup, Dimensity 700 SoC and a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display.
11:25 (IST)
Welcome to the liveblog of Redmi Note 10T 5G launch!
The event will kick off at 12 pm today. Stay tuned for all the live updates
Redmi India will launch Redmi Note 10T 5G in India today at 12 pm. The smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display and a triple rear camera setup. It joins the company's Redmi Note 10 series that already includes Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10S and more.
The smartphone is likely to come with a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. It is expected to come with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It is likely to come with an 8 MP selfie camera.
It will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging. MIUI 12 based on Android 11 is also expected.
also see
Redmi Note 10T 5G
Redmi Note 10T 5G to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it liveJul 20, 2021
Redmi Note 10T 5G
Redmi Note 10T 5G with a triple rear camera setup to launch in India on 20 JulyJul 14, 2021
science
sharks
Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate historyJul 13, 2021
heat wave
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat strokeJul 13, 2021
Dinosaurs
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new studyApr 16, 2021
Coronavirus Hug
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the YearApr 16, 2021