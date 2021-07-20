Tuesday, July 20, 2021Back to
Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch LIVE UPDATES: Will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

tech2 News StaffJul 20, 2021 11:27:49 IST

The smartphone will come with a 48 MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery.

  • 11:27 (IST)

    Redmi Note 10T 5G confirmed specs

    The smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, a 48 MP triple rear camera setup, Dimensity 700 SoC and a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display. 

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Welcome to the liveblog of Redmi Note 10T 5G launch!

    The event will kick off at 12 pm today. Stay tuned for all the live updates

Redmi India will launch Redmi Note 10T 5G in India today at 12 pm. The smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display and a triple rear camera setup. It joins the company's Redmi Note 10 series that already includes Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10S and more.

Redmi Note 10T. Image: Mi Russia website

Redmi Note 10T. Image: Mi Russia website

Redmi Note 10T 5G expected specifications

The smartphone is likely to come with a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. It is expected to come with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It is likely to come with an 8 MP selfie camera.

It will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging. MIUI 12 based on Android 11 is also expected.



