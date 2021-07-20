Tuesday, July 20, 2021Back to
Redmi Note 10T 5G India launch highlights: Comes at a starting price of Rs 13,999

tech2 News StaffJul 20, 2021 12:30:23 IST

The smartphone will come with a 48 MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery.

  • 12:30 (IST)

    That was all for today!

    Thanks for staying tuned guys!

    via GIPHY

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Redmi India has also teased to launch its first laptop called RedmiBook in India soon!

  • 12:24 (IST)

    Redmi Note 10T 5G pricing

    As per the introductory offer:

    4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant: Rs 13,999

    6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant: Rs 15,999

    First sale: 26 July on Amazon India, Mi.com

  • 12:21 (IST)

    Redmi Note 10T 5G houses a 5,000 mAh battery

    It comes with support for 22.5 W fast charging

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Redmi Note 10T 5G camera details

    It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. 

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Redmi Note 10T 5G display

    It features a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display that also comes with a Reading Mode 3.0.

  • 12:12 (IST)

    Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with dual 5G SIM support

  • 12:12 (IST)

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

    The smartphone comes with Mali-G57 GPU for better gaming experience

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Redmi Note 10T 5G comes in 4 colour variants

    The smartphone comes in Metallic Blue, Mint Green, Chromium White and Graphite Black colour variants. 

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Redmi Note 10 Series has sold a record-breaking Rs 3000+ crores worth of phones in India

  • 12:02 (IST)

    The Redmi Note 10T 5G launch event is now live!

  • 11:56 (IST)

    The event will start any minute now...

  • 11:47 (IST)

    Redmi Note 10T 5G launch livestream

    The event will kick off at 12 pm! Here's the livestream link:

  • 11:42 (IST)

    Redmi Note 10T 5G expected specifications
    The smartphone is most likely to come with a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. It is expected to come with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

    On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to feature triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It is likely to come with an 8 MP selfie camera.

    It will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging. MIUI 12 based on Android 11 is also expected.

  • 11:34 (IST)

    As per the teaser, Redmi Note 10T 5G will come with a punch hole display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. 

  • 11:27 (IST)

    Redmi Note 10T 5G confirmed specs

    The smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, a 48 MP triple rear camera setup, Dimensity 700 SoC and a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display. 

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Welcome to the liveblog of Redmi Note 10T 5G launch!

    The event will kick off at 12 pm today. Stay tuned for all the live updates

    via GIPHY

Redmi India will launch Redmi Note 10T 5G in India today at 12 pm. The smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display and a triple rear camera setup. It joins the company's Redmi Note 10 series that already includes Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10S and more.

Redmi Note 10T. Image: Mi Russia website

Redmi Note 10T 5G expected specifications

The smartphone is likely to come with a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. It is expected to come with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It is likely to come with an 8 MP selfie camera.

It will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging. MIUI 12 based on Android 11 is also expected.



Redmi Note 10T 5G with a 48 MP triple rear camera setup launched in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999
