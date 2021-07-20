12:30 (IST)
That was all for today!
Thanks for staying tuned guys!
The smartphone will come with a 48 MP triple rear camera setup and a 5,000 mAh battery.
12:28 (IST)
Redmi India has also teased to launch its first laptop called RedmiBook in India soon!
12:24 (IST)
Redmi Note 10T 5G pricing As per the introductory offer: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB variant: Rs 13,999 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant: Rs 15,999 First sale: 26 July on Amazon India, Mi.com
12:21 (IST)
Redmi Note 10T 5G houses a 5,000 mAh battery It comes with support for 22.5 W fast charging
12:19 (IST)
Redmi Note 10T 5G camera details It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.
12:15 (IST)
Redmi Note 10T 5G display It features a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display that also comes with a Reading Mode 3.0.
12:12 (IST)
Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with dual 5G SIM support
12:12 (IST)
Redmi Note 10T 5G comes with dual 5G SIM support
12:09 (IST)
Redmi Note 10T 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC The smartphone comes with Mali-G57 GPU for better gaming experience
12:06 (IST)
Redmi Note 10T 5G comes in 4 colour variants The smartphone comes in Metallic Blue, Mint Green, Chromium White and Graphite Black colour variants.
12:04 (IST)
Redmi Note 10 Series has sold a record-breaking Rs 3000+ crores worth of phones in India
12:02 (IST)
The Redmi Note 10T 5G launch event is now live!
11:47 (IST)
Redmi Note 10T 5G launch livestream The event will kick off at 12 pm! Here's the livestream link:
11:42 (IST)
Redmi Note 10T 5G expected specifications The smartphone is most likely to come with a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. It is expected to come with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to feature triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It is likely to come with an 8 MP selfie camera. It will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging. MIUI 12 based on Android 11 is also expected.
11:27 (IST)
Redmi Note 10T 5G confirmed specs The smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, a 48 MP triple rear camera setup, Dimensity 700 SoC and a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display.
11:25 (IST)
Welcome to the liveblog of Redmi Note 10T 5G launch! The event will kick off at 12 pm today. Stay tuned for all the live updates
Redmi India will launch Redmi Note 10T 5G in India today at 12 pm. The smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 90 Hz adaptive refresh rate display and a triple rear camera setup. It joins the company's Redmi Note 10 series that already includes Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10S and more.
The smartphone is likely to come with a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. It is expected to come with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. It is likely to come with an 8 MP selfie camera.
It will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging. MIUI 12 based on Android 11 is also expected.
