Redmi Note 10S with a 5,000 mAh battery will go on first sale today at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com

The highlights of the Redmi Note 10S include a 64 MP quad rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging and more.


tech2 News StaffMay 18, 2021 10:35:58 IST

Redmi launched its fourth model- Redmi Note 10S - of the Redmi Note 10 series in India last week at a starting price of Rs 14,999. The series already includes  Redmi Note 10 (Review), Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The highlights of the Redmi Note 10S include a 64 MP quad rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging, and MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. The Redmi Note 10S also comes with the new MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. The smartphone will go on its first sale today in India at 12 pm. Notably, due to COVID-19 restrictions, delivery is limited to certain places only.

Redmi Note 10S pricing, availability

Redmi Note 10S comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant will cost you Rs 15,999. It will be available in Deep Sea Blue, Frost White and Shadow Black colour variants.

The smartphone will be available for purchase in India today at 12 pm on Mi.com, Mi Home and Amazon.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 10S is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, with 33 W fast charging support.

For photography, the smartphone sports a quad camera setup, including a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13 MP selfie camera.

The company has also announced that Redmi Note 10S will run on MIUI 12.5 OS.

