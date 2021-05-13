11:18 (IST)
The Redmi Note 10S is the fourth smartphone in the Note 10 series, which already includes Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.
Redmi India is hosting a launch event in India today to unveil the Redmi Note 10S in the market. Along with the smartphone, Redmi India will also be announcing a new product category – a smartwatch. The launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST and will be streamed live on Xiaomi's events page and its official YouTube channel. The Redmi Note 10S is the fourth smartphone in the Note 10 series, which already includes Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.
To recall the specifications of the Redmi Note 10S announced at the global launch, we can expect it to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 10S will likely be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, with 33 W fast charging support.
For photography, the smartphone can be expected to sport quad camera setup, including a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it will likely feature a 13 MP selfie camera.
Along with the Redmi Note 10S, Redmi India will also be launching a new smartwatch at the event on 13 May. The teasers and the Xiaomi events page have already revealed that the Redmi smartwatch will sport an Apple Watch-like square dial and a Watch Sports-like silicon band.
The website also confirms that the Redmi smartwatch will come with built-in GPS/GLONASS for navigation and 11 sports mode. The Redmi smartwatch will also feature sleep monitoring, heart-rate monitoring and guided breathing. The smartwatch will offer over 200 watch faces.
