tech2 News StaffMar 17, 2021 10:23:52 IST
Redmi Note 10 series that includes Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max debuted in India recently. Today, Redmi Note 10 Pro will go on its first sale in the country at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com. The highlights of the smartphone include a 64 MP quad rear camera setup, 8 GB RAM, 33 W fast charging, 120 Hz refresh rate display and Snapdragon 732 G chipset.
Redmi Note 10 Pro pricing, availability, sale offer
Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at 15,999, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at 18,999.
The #RedmiNote10Pro , a beauty to behold comes with #ProDisplayProCameras, #EvolDesign #SuperAMOLED, #120Hz Refresh Rate, and #64MP Camera, available at an unbelievable price of:
6GB + 64GB for Rs.15,999
6GB + 128GB for Rs.16,999
8GB + 128GB for Rs.18,999#ILoveRedmiNote #10on10 pic.twitter.com/r4pmKT9D7E
— Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) March 4, 2021
The smartphone will be available for purchase at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com.
Xiaomi has also announced that consumers buying Redmi 10 series smartphones will also get up to Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.
Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications
Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 732 G chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.
Redmi Note 10 Pro features a quad-camera setup that houses a 64 MP Samsung GW3 primary sensor, a 5 MP Super Macro lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.
It is equipped with a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging.
