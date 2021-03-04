Thursday, March 04, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively

The three models of the Redmi Note 10 series come with support for 33 W fast charging and quad rear camera setup.


tech2 News StaffMar 04, 2021 13:51:22 IST

Xioami launched Redmi Note 10 series that includes Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max globally today. The three models come with a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and a quad rear camera setup. In addition to this, the three smartphones also come with support for 33 W fast charging. Xiaomi has also announced that consumers buying Redmi 10 series smartphones will also get up to Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 series pricing, availability

Redmi Note 10 comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999 while the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 13,999. It comes in Frost White, Shadow Black and Aqua Green colour variants.

It will go on sale on 16 March on Amazon and Mi.com

Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at 15,999, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at 18,999.  It will go on sale on 17 March on Amazon and Mi.com

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 21,999.

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10

It will be available for purchase on 18 March on Amazon and Mi.com.

Buyers will get up to Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications, sale offers

Redmi Note 10 features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 732 G chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

For photography, it sports a quad rear camera setup that houses a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP Super macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 16 MP punch hole camera. The Camera app now comes with Night mode 2.0, Magic Clone mode, Dual Video mode and more.

It is equipped with a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with the same specifications as Redmi Note 10 Pro Max except for the camera details. Redmi Note 10 Pro features a quad-camera setup that houses a 64 MP Samsung GW3 primary sensor, a 5 MP Super Macro lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Redmi Note 10 specifications

Redmi Note 10 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display which offers 1100 nits brightness and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 687 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. According to the company, Redmi Note 10 will come with MIUI 12 and will "soon be upgraded to MIUI 12.5".

In camera department, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. Redmi Note 10 houses a 13 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for a 33 W fast charging tech.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi Note 10 series

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max to launch today at 12 pm IST: How to watch it live

Mar 04, 2021
Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max to launch today at 12 pm IST: How to watch it live
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max expected to feature up to 8 GB RAM

Redmi Note 10 series

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max expected to feature up to 8 GB RAM

Feb 22, 2021
Redmi Note 10 series launch highlights: ​Redmi Note 10 Pro Max priced starting Rs 18,999, Note 10 Pro starts at Rs 15,999, Note 10 starts at Rs 11,999

Redmi Note 10 series

Redmi Note 10 series launch highlights: ​Redmi Note 10 Pro Max priced starting Rs 18,999, Note 10 Pro starts at Rs 15,999, Note 10 starts at Rs 11,999

Mar 04, 2021
Redmi Note 10 leak hints at 33 W fast charging support, 5 MP super macro lens and more

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 leak hints at 33 W fast charging support, 5 MP super macro lens and more

Mar 02, 2021
Xiaomi's Make in India efforts: Mi TVs 100% locally-made, partners 2 new smartphone manufactures, more

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Make in India efforts: Mi TVs 100% locally-made, partners 2 new smartphone manufactures, more

Feb 26, 2021
Xiaomi to host Mi Sound Unveil event today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Mi Sound Unveil

Xiaomi to host Mi Sound Unveil event today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Feb 22, 2021

science

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021
Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Asteroid Apophis

Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Mar 02, 2021
Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021