Xioami launched Redmi Note 10 series that includes Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max globally today. The three models come with a 120 Hz Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and a quad rear camera setup. In addition to this, the three smartphones also come with support for 33 W fast charging. Xiaomi has also announced that consumers buying Redmi 10 series smartphones will also get up to Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.

Redmi Note 10 series pricing, availability

Redmi Note 10 comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999 while the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 13,999. It comes in Frost White, Shadow Black and Aqua Green colour variants.

It will go on sale on 16 March on Amazon and Mi.com

Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at 15,999, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at 18,999. It will go on sale on 17 March on Amazon and Mi.com

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 21,999.

It will be available for purchase on 18 March on Amazon and Mi.com.

Buyers will get up to Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max specifications, sale offers

Redmi Note 10 features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 732 G chipset and offers up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

The #RedmiNote10ProMax feature-packed BEAST with #108MP Camera #120Hz Refresh Rate and #SuperAMOLED is now available at a super price of:

6GB + 64GB for Rs.18,999

6GB + 128GB for Rs.19,999

For photography, it sports a quad rear camera setup that houses a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5 MP Super macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 16 MP punch hole camera. The Camera app now comes with Night mode 2.0, Magic Clone mode, Dual Video mode and more.

It is equipped with a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 33 W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with the same specifications as Redmi Note 10 Pro Max except for the camera details. Redmi Note 10 Pro features a quad-camera setup that houses a 64 MP Samsung GW3 primary sensor, a 5 MP Super Macro lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Redmi Note 10 specifications

Redmi Note 10 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display which offers 1100 nits brightness and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 687 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. According to the company, Redmi Note 10 will come with MIUI 12 and will "soon be upgraded to MIUI 12.5".

In camera department, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, a 2 MP macro sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. Redmi Note 10 houses a 13 MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with support for a 33 W fast charging tech.

