tech2 News Staff

We are sensing that 2019 will be crazier than last year when it comes to launches. We are only three months into the year and we have already seen smartphone launches from Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme, and there are so many more to follow. Next on the line is, once again. Redmi, which has scheduled an event on 18 March in China.

While Redmi was until now believed to be unveiling a new smartphone, a recent teaser by the company (via MyDrivers) on Weibo suggests that it may launch more than just a smartphone after all.

GizmoChina roughly translates the Redmi post on Weibo as "Who said Redmi is just a mobile phone?".

While it's hard to tell what Xiaomi is launching from the teaser, we can spot what looks like a security camera, a tube that could belong to a vacuum cleaner, ear tips for a set of earphones and a few other odds and ends. Your guess is as good as ours.

Simultaneously, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing also shared an image of the retail box of the Redmi 7 on his Weibo page recently.

While the teaser does not reveal any details about the smartphone, from what we know so far, the Redmi 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 632 processor. It will feature a 6.26-inch display with a waterdrop notch, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual rear cameras, a 4,000 mAh battery, and triple SIM support.

