Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi may launch more than just a smartphone at its 18 March event in China

Redmi is scheduled to launch the affordable Redmi 7 smartphone at this event.

tech2 News Staff Mar 13, 2019 09:27:10 IST

We are sensing that 2019 will be crazier than last year when it comes to launches. We are only three months into the year and we have already seen smartphone launches from Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme, and there are so many more to follow. Next on the line is, once again. Redmi, which has scheduled an event on 18 March in China.

While Redmi was until now believed to be unveiling a new smartphone, a recent teaser by the company (via MyDrivers) on Weibo suggests that it may launch more than just a smartphone after all.

GizmoChina roughly translates the Redmi post on Weibo as "Who said Redmi is just a mobile phone?".

Redmi may launch more than just a smartphone at its 18 March event in China

Redmi teaser. image: Redmi/Weibo

While it's hard to tell what Xiaomi is launching from the teaser, we can spot what looks like a security camera, a tube that could belong to a vacuum cleaner, ear tips for a set of earphones and a few other odds and ends. Your guess is as good as ours.

Simultaneously, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing also shared an image of the retail box of the Redmi 7 on his Weibo page recently.

While the teaser does not reveal any details about the smartphone, from what we know so far, the Redmi 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 632 processor. It will feature a 6.26-inch display with a waterdrop notch, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual rear cameras, a 4,000 mAh battery, and triple SIM support.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

Xiaomi

Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro to launch in India today: When and where to watch

Feb 28, 2019
Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro to launch in India today: When and where to watch
Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 launched at Rs 13,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 launched at Rs 13,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively

Feb 28, 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2: A new budget king?

Redmi

Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2: A new budget king?

Feb 28, 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro gets listed on TENAA with 6.3-inch display, 3,900 mAh battery

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro gets listed on TENAA with 6.3-inch display, 3,900 mAh battery

Feb 26, 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro first impressions: Xiaomi’s back to claim the budget smartphone throne

Redmi

Redmi Note 7 Pro first impressions: Xiaomi’s back to claim the budget smartphone throne

Mar 01, 2019
Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro launch highlights: Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro and more announced

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro launch highlights: Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro and more announced

Feb 28, 2019

science
Nekton's Indian Ocean exploration mission makes historic undersea live broadcast

Ocean Exploration

Nekton's Indian Ocean exploration mission makes historic undersea live broadcast

Mar 13, 2019
Toyota, JAXA to develop lunar rover that runs on fuel cell tech for 2029 mission

Lunar Rover

Toyota, JAXA to develop lunar rover that runs on fuel cell tech for 2029 mission

Mar 13, 2019
Researchers map free will, choice seconds before making decisions in brain scans

Neuroscience

Researchers map free will, choice seconds before making decisions in brain scans

Mar 12, 2019
Mysterious killer whales seen off the coast of Chile could be a new species

Marine Life

Mysterious killer whales seen off the coast of Chile could be a new species

Mar 12, 2019