Friday, May 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi launches its first 23.8-inch PC monitor Display 1A in China: All you need to know

The Redmi monitor comes with a 250 cd/m² brightness, 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and 6ms (GTG) response time.


FP TrendingMay 29, 2020 17:41:04 IST

Redmi has launched its first-ever PC monitor, Redmi Display 1A, in China. The monitor is priced at CNY 499 (approx Rs 5,200 ) and comes with a three-year warranty. Those interested can pre-order through Xiaomi's official store.

Redmi Display 1A has a 23.8-inch panel FHD (1080p) IPS LCD panel with thin bezels on three sides and 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. It offers a peak brightness of 250 nits and usual contrast ratio of 1000:1. The device is 7.3 mm thick.

Redmi launches its first 23.8-inch PC monitor Display 1A in China: All you need to know

Redmi Monitor

The monitor comes with a 250 cd/m² brightness, 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and 6ms (GTG) response time. Redmi Display 1A houses an HDMI connector and an aged VGA port on the back side.

It has a 178 degree viewing angle and is TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light emission.

Xiaomi has also unveiled its Redmi Smart X TV series, which is available in three sizes - X50, X55 and X65.

All the three models feature 97 percent screen-to-body ratios and metal chassis, besides 4K panels, which has been complemented with MEMC motion compensation. The TVs are equipped with 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage and four 12.5 W speakers to handle audio output. The devices use Dolby Audio sound enhancement technology to create surround sound and subwoofer effects.

The three variants support voice gestures and can be link with IoT devices. The X55 comes at a price of CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 32,000), while the X65 is priced at CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 35,000). The company has not revealed price for X50 model, but it has said that this model will retail for less than CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,000).

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020