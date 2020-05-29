FP Trending

Redmi has launched its first-ever PC monitor, Redmi Display 1A, in China. The monitor is priced at CNY 499 (approx Rs 5,200 ) and comes with a three-year warranty. Those interested can pre-order through Xiaomi's official store.

Redmi Display 1A has a 23.8-inch panel FHD (1080p) IPS LCD panel with thin bezels on three sides and 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. It offers a peak brightness of 250 nits and usual contrast ratio of 1000:1. The device is 7.3 mm thick.

The monitor comes with a 250 cd/m² brightness, 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and 6ms (GTG) response time. Redmi Display 1A houses an HDMI connector and an aged VGA port on the back side.

It has a 178 degree viewing angle and is TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light emission.

Xiaomi has also unveiled its Redmi Smart X TV series, which is available in three sizes - X50, X55 and X65.

All the three models feature 97 percent screen-to-body ratios and metal chassis, besides 4K panels, which has been complemented with MEMC motion compensation. The TVs are equipped with 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage and four 12.5 W speakers to handle audio output. The devices use Dolby Audio sound enhancement technology to create surround sound and subwoofer effects.

The three variants support voice gestures and can be link with IoT devices. The X55 comes at a price of CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 32,000), while the X65 is priced at CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 35,000). The company has not revealed price for X50 model, but it has said that this model will retail for less than CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,000).