FP Staff

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched three new devices in India today, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, the Redmi 11 Prime 4G, and the Redmi A1. All of these devices fall under the budget category, with prices ranging from Rs 6,499 to Rs 15,999.

We take a brief look at the specifications of the three devices, the pricing, and the launch offers that Redmi will be offering on the Prime 11 5G, Prime 11 4G, and the A1.

Redmi Prime 11 5G: Specifications, pricing and offers

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and has a 20.7:9 aspect ratio. The display has 400 nits of peak brightness and covers about 70 per cent of the NTSC colour gamut.

Powering the Prime 11 5G is an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and a Mali-G57 GPU, which has been paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

There is a dual camera setup at the rear, which has a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2MP portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone comes with an 8MP selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In the box, we will get a charger that supports charging at speeds of up to 22.5W

For connectivity, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G include 5G, ac Wi-Fi, USB OTG, an IR blaster, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device will ship with Android 12 out of the box. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlocking as well.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G has been priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, and at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. It comes in Meadow Green, Chrome Silver, and Thunder Black colours. The device will be available from 12:00 PM on September 9 on Amazon, Mi’s website, Mi Home, and select offline retail stores.

Redmi Prime 11 4G: Specifications, pricing and offers

The Redmi Prime 11 4G or simply, the Redmi Prime 11 is a watered-down version of the Redmi Prime 11 5G. It basically has the same display – a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS panel, 90Hz refresh rate, a 20.7:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits of peak brightness and 70 per cent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut.

For performance though, we get a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Like the Redmi Prime 11 5G, the Redmi Prime 11 comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which again, can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

It gets the same connectivity options, as the 5G model, minus 5G connectivity, as well as the same battery.

As for the price, the Redmi 11 Prime 4G comes in at Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

Redmi A1: Specifications, pricing and offers

The Redmi A1 gets a 6.52-inch HD+ display. The processor on the Redmi A1 is the Mediatek Helio A22 chipset and comes with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB. For the camera, the Redmi A1 houses an 8MP dual AI camera and a 5MP front camera. Because the Redmi A1 is targeted at feature phone users, it comes with a preinstalled radio app, a feature that has almost been rendered redundant in most smartphones. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

The Redmi A1 is available in a single, 2GB + 32GB variant for Rs 6,499. The device goes on sale on 9th September, at 4:00 PM across Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon and Redmi’s retail partners.