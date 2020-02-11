Thursday, February 13, 2020Back to
Redmi launch event LIVE updates: Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi powerbank launched at a starting price of Rs 6,499 and Rs 799 respectively

tech2 News StaffFeb 11, 2020 12:33:23 IST

Redmi 9A will house a 5,000 mAh battery and it will come with a waterdrop notch display.

  • 12:31 (IST)

    Redmi powerbank pricing, availability

    10,000 mAh variant- 799

    20,000 mAh variant- 1,499

    They will  be available for purchase on 18 February on Amazon and Mi.com

  • 12:29 (IST)

    Redmi powerbank fast charge

    The 10,000 mAh variant supports 10W fast charge whereas 20,000 mAh variant supports 18W fast charge.

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Redmi powerbank

    It is available in two variants 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh. It comes in two different colours — Gorgeous Black and Elegant White. It comes with dual input support.

  • 12:24 (IST)

    Redmi 8A Dual sale

    It will go on sale on 18 February on Mi.com and Amazon.

  • 12:22 (IST)

    Redmi 8A Dual Pricing

    It will come in two RAM variants:

    2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant - Rs 6,499

    3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant- Rs 6,999

  • 12:19 (IST)

    Redmi 8A Dual supports VoWifi

    The smartphone comes with Voice Over Wifi support so that you can make calls over WiFi. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Redmi 8A dual is powered by Snapdragon 439 chipset. 

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Redmi 8A design

    The smartphone will come with an all new Aura XGrip design. 

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Redmi 8A Dual cameras

    It features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front you will get an 8 MP camera.

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Introducing Redmi 8A Dual 

     It comes with a 18W fast charging support and Type C port. You will also get three colour variants — Sea Blue, Sky White and Midnight Gray.

  • 12:03 (IST)

    First Redmi laptop?

    Well, there are chances that the company might unveil RedmiBook 13 today.

  • 12:00 (IST)

    The company is expected to launch a handful of devices today.

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Hey guyss

    Welcome to the Redmi's first launch event liveblog of the year!

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is all set to host its first launch event of the year, and this time, we're expecting to witness the launch of a new product line: laptops, starting with the RedmiBook 13. We're also expecting to see a Redmi 9A and a new power bank. A new microsite has revealed a few details about the upcoming Redmi 8A (Review)'s successor, including its battery.

Redmi launch event LIVE updates: Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi powerbank launched at a starting price of Rs 6,499 and Rs 799 respectively

Redmi 8A has a ridge back design at the rear. Image: tech2/Prashant

The Redmi 9A will house a 5,000 mAh battery. As for the design, it will come with a textured back and will be available in blue colour option. The microsite also revealed that the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch display. The Redmi 9A is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset that we saw in the newly-launched Realme C3.

As for the RedmiBook 13, the laptop has already made its debut in China last year in December at a price of CNY 4,199 (approx Rs 42,000).

Going by the China specifications, the upcoming laptop will sport a 13.3-inch full-HD anti-glare display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will with Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and 8 GB DDR4 RAM. It will be powered by the 10th generation of  Intel Core processor. RedmiBook 13 will have a metal body and DTS surround sound audio support.



