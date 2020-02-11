12:31 (IST)
Redmi powerbank pricing, availability
10,000 mAh variant- 799
20,000 mAh variant- 1,499
They will be available for purchase on 18 February on Amazon and Mi.com
tech2 News StaffFeb 11, 2020 12:33:23 IST
Redmi 9A will house a 5,000 mAh battery and it will come with a waterdrop notch display.
Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.
highlights
12:31 (IST)
Redmi powerbank pricing, availability 10,000 mAh variant- 799 20,000 mAh variant- 1,499 They will be available for purchase on 18 February on Amazon and Mi.com
12:28 (IST)
Redmi powerbank It is available in two variants 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh. It comes in two different colours — Gorgeous Black and Elegant White. It comes with dual input support.
12:22 (IST)
Redmi 8A Dual Pricing It will come in two RAM variants: 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant - Rs 6,499 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant- Rs 6,999
12:17 (IST)
Redmi 8A dual is powered by Snapdragon 439 chipset.
12:15 (IST)
Redmi 8A Dual cameras It features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front you will get an 8 MP camera.
12:13 (IST)
Introducing Redmi 8A Dual It comes with a 18W fast charging support and Type C port. You will also get three colour variants — Sea Blue, Sky White and Midnight Gray.
12:31 (IST)
Redmi powerbank pricing, availability
10,000 mAh variant- 799
20,000 mAh variant- 1,499
They will be available for purchase on 18 February on Amazon and Mi.com
12:29 (IST)
Redmi powerbank fast charge
The 10,000 mAh variant supports 10W fast charge whereas 20,000 mAh variant supports 18W fast charge.
12:28 (IST)
Redmi powerbank
It is available in two variants 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh. It comes in two different colours — Gorgeous Black and Elegant White. It comes with dual input support.
12:24 (IST)
Redmi 8A Dual sale
It will go on sale on 18 February on Mi.com and Amazon.
12:22 (IST)
Redmi 8A Dual Pricing
It will come in two RAM variants:
2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant - Rs 6,499
3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant- Rs 6,999
12:19 (IST)
Redmi 8A Dual supports VoWifi
The smartphone comes with Voice Over Wifi support so that you can make calls over WiFi. It houses a 5,000 mAh battery
12:17 (IST)
Redmi 8A dual is powered by Snapdragon 439 chipset.
12:16 (IST)
Redmi 8A design
The smartphone will come with an all new Aura XGrip design.
12:15 (IST)
Redmi 8A Dual cameras
It features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front you will get an 8 MP camera.
12:13 (IST)
Introducing Redmi 8A Dual
It comes with a 18W fast charging support and Type C port. You will also get three colour variants — Sea Blue, Sky White and Midnight Gray.
12:03 (IST)
First Redmi laptop?
Well, there are chances that the company might unveil RedmiBook 13 today.
12:00 (IST)
The company is expected to launch a handful of devices today.
Less than 3 hours to go for 2020's first #Redmi product launch!— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 11, 2020
Join the conversation and share your thoughts with hashtag #MorePowerToRedmi. 2 lucky fans stand a chance to win big!
Get notified: https://t.co/Bf04XZt9Wc pic.twitter.com/3wnpx3NUAD
11:58 (IST)
Hey guyss
Welcome to the Redmi's first launch event liveblog of the year!
Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is all set to host its first launch event of the year, and this time, we're expecting to witness the launch of a new product line: laptops, starting with the RedmiBook 13. We're also expecting to see a Redmi 9A and a new power bank. A new microsite has revealed a few details about the upcoming Redmi 8A (Review)'s successor, including its battery.
The Redmi 9A will house a 5,000 mAh battery. As for the design, it will come with a textured back and will be available in blue colour option. The microsite also revealed that the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch display. The Redmi 9A is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset that we saw in the newly-launched Realme C3.
As for the RedmiBook 13, the laptop has already made its debut in China last year in December at a price of CNY 4,199 (approx Rs 42,000).
Going by the China specifications, the upcoming laptop will sport a 13.3-inch full-HD anti-glare display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will with Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and 8 GB DDR4 RAM. It will be powered by the 10th generation of Intel Core processor. RedmiBook 13 will have a metal body and DTS surround sound audio support.
also see
Redmi
Redmi 9A, RedmiBook to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event liveFeb 11, 2020
Redmi 9
Xiaomi may launch either Redmi 9 or Redmi 9A and a powerbank in India on 11 FebFeb 06, 2020
science
Gene editing
First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatmentsFeb 12, 2020
Coronavirus
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answeredFeb 05, 2020
Good Science
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki RamakrishnanFeb 04, 2020
Chemistry
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bondsFeb 04, 2020