Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is all set to host its first launch event of the year, and this time, we're expecting to witness the launch of a new product line: laptops, starting with the RedmiBook 13. We're also expecting to see a Redmi 9A and a new power bank. A new microsite has revealed a few details about the upcoming Redmi 8A (Review)'s successor, including its battery.

The Redmi 9A will house a 5,000 mAh battery. As for the design, it will come with a textured back and will be available in blue colour option. The microsite also revealed that the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch display. The Redmi 9A is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset that we saw in the newly-launched Realme C3.

As for the RedmiBook 13, the laptop has already made its debut in China last year in December at a price of CNY 4,199 (approx Rs 42,000).

Going by the China specifications, the upcoming laptop will sport a 13.3-inch full-HD anti-glare display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will with Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics and 8 GB DDR4 RAM. It will be powered by the 10th generation of Intel Core processor. RedmiBook 13 will have a metal body and DTS surround sound audio support.