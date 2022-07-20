Wednesday, July 20, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi K50i to launch on 20th July, Check out the expected price, specs & where to watch the launch event

Xiaomi will be launching its first K series device under its Redmi brand since 2019. The Redmi K50i is likely to be priced between Rs 24-28,000 and is likely to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset.


FP StaffJul 20, 2022 08:55:02 IST

Xiaomi will be launching its Redmi K50i today, 20th July. This will be the first K series device that Xiaomi will be launching in India after 2019, so naturally, there is palpable excitement among the tech community.

Redmi K50i to launch on 20th July, Check out the expected price, specs & where to watch the launch event

Xiaomi will be live streaming the launch event across its social media platforms and will make the stream available to everyone who wants to watch it. We take a look at the launch timing, potential pricing and probable specs of the Xiaomi Redmi K50i.

Xiaomi Redmi K50i: Launch date, time and where to watch
The stream for the launch event will start at 12:00PM IST today, i.e. the 20th of July, and will be available on the company’s YouTube channel and social media channels. It can also be watched on Xiaomi’s website.

Xiaomi Redmi K50i: Expected specifications and features
The Redmi K50i is expected to be based on the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ that launched in China earlier this year. Based on that, we can expect to see a 6.6-inch FHD+ 144 Hz IPS LCS screen. Powering the device will be a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. It will support up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage.

As for the cameras, it will have a triple camera setup at the rear that consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensors and 2MP macro sensor, and a 16MP front-facing camera.

It is also expected to come with a 4,400mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and will be running Android 12 with the company’s MIUI customer interface out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Redmi K50i: Expected pricing
The Redmi K50i will be available for purchase on Amazon. The device is likely to be made available in at least two variants. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is likely to be priced around Rs 24,000, whereas the topmost variant is likely to be priced around Rs 28,000. There may be a variant in between these two, although the chances of that happening are marginal.

The Redmi K50i will go on sale officially on 22 July 2022 after it is launched. It will be available on Amazon India, Mi Stores, and other retail outlets.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Infinix Note 12 5G series to launch in India with 108MP Camera, check other specs and price

Jul 08, 2022
Infinix Note 12 5G series to launch in India with 108MP Camera, check other specs and price
Samsung launches Galaxy M13 series for Rs 11,999, check out the specs, prices and availability

Samsung

Samsung launches Galaxy M13 series for Rs 11,999, check out the specs, prices and availability

Jul 14, 2022
Moto G42 launched in India with insane specs, budget phone gets an AMOLED screen, 50MP camera

motorola

Moto G42 launched in India with insane specs, budget phone gets an AMOLED screen, 50MP camera

Jul 05, 2022
Best phones under Rs 10,000 (July 2022): Motorola G22, Poco C31 to Redmi 9 Activ

Best phones under Rs 10,000

Best phones under Rs 10,000 (July 2022): Motorola G22, Poco C31 to Redmi 9 Activ

Jul 07, 2022
Nothing Phone (1) launched in India for Rs 32,999, check specifications, launch offers and prices

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) launched in India for Rs 32,999, check specifications, launch offers and prices

Jul 12, 2022
Xiaomi showcases new device for the 12 series, Xiaomi 12 Lite, to launch in India soon

Xiaomi

Xiaomi showcases new device for the 12 series, Xiaomi 12 Lite, to launch in India soon

Jul 12, 2022

science

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

NASA

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

Jun 16, 2022