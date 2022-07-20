FP Staff

Xiaomi will be launching its Redmi K50i today, 20th July. This will be the first K series device that Xiaomi will be launching in India after 2019, so naturally, there is palpable excitement among the tech community.

Xiaomi will be live streaming the launch event across its social media platforms and will make the stream available to everyone who wants to watch it. We take a look at the launch timing, potential pricing and probable specs of the Xiaomi Redmi K50i.

Xiaomi Redmi K50i: Launch date, time and where to watch

The stream for the launch event will start at 12:00PM IST today, i.e. the 20th of July, and will be available on the company’s YouTube channel and social media channels. It can also be watched on Xiaomi’s website.

Xiaomi Redmi K50i: Expected specifications and features

The Redmi K50i is expected to be based on the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ that launched in China earlier this year. Based on that, we can expect to see a 6.6-inch FHD+ 144 Hz IPS LCS screen. Powering the device will be a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. It will support up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage.

As for the cameras, it will have a triple camera setup at the rear that consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensors and 2MP macro sensor, and a 16MP front-facing camera.

It is also expected to come with a 4,400mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and will be running Android 12 with the company’s MIUI customer interface out-of-the-box.

Xiaomi Redmi K50i: Expected pricing

The Redmi K50i will be available for purchase on Amazon. The device is likely to be made available in at least two variants. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is likely to be priced around Rs 24,000, whereas the topmost variant is likely to be priced around Rs 28,000. There may be a variant in between these two, although the chances of that happening are marginal.

The Redmi K50i will go on sale officially on 22 July 2022 after it is launched. It will be available on Amazon India, Mi Stores, and other retail outlets.