Redmi K40 series with Snapdragon 888 chipset to debut in China next month

The Redmi K40 series is expected to have two devices - Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro.


FP TrendingJan 12, 2021 15:15:18 IST

Redmi K40 series will be launching in China next month (February), Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing announced on Weibo. The series will come powered with the latest Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset. The upcoming Redmi K40 line will succeed the Redmi K30 series launched last year. A report by GSMArena mentioned Weibing saying that the Redmi K40 Pro will feature a flat display which is expected to be "the most expensive straight screen." Also, the smartphone is likely to come with high refresh rate screens.

Redmi K30 Pro

The Redmi K40 Pro will obtain power from a battery that will be larger than 4,000 mAh. The battery is expected to come with 33W fast wired charging support. Weibing also revealed that Redmi K40 Pro will be available at the starting price of 2,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 34,000).

As per a report by GizmoChina, the upcoming Redmi K40 series is expected to have two devices - Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro. The smartphones in the series may have 144Hz refresh rate LCD panels similar to the Mi 10T (Redmi K30S Ultra) and the Mi 10T Pro.

In December last year, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore tweeted that Redmi K40 Pro will ditch a pop-up camera for selfies and will instead come with the left-aligned single punch-hole camera. He also shared a mock render of the upcoming smartphone that showed a hole-punch camera positioned at the top-left corner.

The launch date, complete specifications and features of Redmi K40 are expected to be released ahead of the launch of the smartphone series.

