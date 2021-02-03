FP Trending

Redmi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its new flagship called the Redmi K40 this year. The Redmi K40 will be a successor to the existing Redmi K30 smartphone. Unlike the Redmi K30, the new Redmi K40 is expected to come in three variants – vanilla K40, K40S, and K40 Pro. The Redmi K40 lineup is expected to come powered by the flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and considering the K30 Pro that was launched last year with the flagship processor, the K40 Pro too will likely get the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

In addition to the flagship processor, the Redmi K40 would come with a 108 MP primary camera. A GSMArena report suggests that the upcoming Redmi K40 would come with a flat display, which is touted to be the most expensive flat-screen but no details have been unveiled as to what exactly the screen would be like.

Considering the latest trend, the K40 series might come with a high refresh rate screen but no details have been revealed if it would be an AMOLED or LCD panel. What's for sure is the fact that the Redmi K40 would come with a large 4,000 mAh battery, which could have fast wired charging as well. As far as the pricing is concerned, the Snapdragon 888 powered Redmi K40 will be priced aggressively.