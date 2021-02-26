FP Trending

Xiaomi launches its latest smartphones in the Redmi K series called the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+ in China. The Redmi K40 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ come with the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. All three phones get a hole-punch display, triple rear cameras and a gradient back design. Apart from the Redmi K40 series, Xiaomi launched the new RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 models along with Redmi AirDots 3 earbuds during the event.

Redmi K40

The Redmi K40 comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling. The display features a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 2.76mm hole-punch design (smallest in the world) and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Powering the phone is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.

The Redmi K40 gets a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary lens along with an 8 MP secondary ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5 MP macro lens. The phone also sports a 20 MP camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats.

Some connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port and Infrared (IR).

The K40 houses a 4,520mAh battery and gets 33W fast charging support. The phone gets Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both front and back, and measures 7.8mm in thickness.

Redmi K40 Pro

The Redmi K40 Pro gets a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling. Powering the phone is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Redmi K40 Pro gets a 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor along with an 8 MP secondary ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5 MP macro lens. The phone also sports a 20 MP camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats.

Apart from the processor, other specs remain identical to Redmi K40.

Redmi K40 Pro+

The Redmi K40 Pro+ also shares the same hardware as the Redmi K40 Pro but features a 108 MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor instead of the 64 MP camera seen on the Redmi K40 Pro. The rest specs are identical to the Redmi Pro model.

The Redmi K40 Pro+ will be available in just 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage configuration and will cost CNY 3,700 (approx Rs 42,000). The Redmi K40 Pro comes in three configurations of 6 GB RAM/128 GB priced at CNY 2,800(approx Rs 40,000), 8 GB RAM/128 GB priced at CNY 3,000 (approx Rs 34,000), 8 GB RAM/256 GB priced at CNY 3,300 (approx Rs 37,000). The Redmi K40 6 GB RAM/128 GB CNY 2,000 (approx Rs 22,800), 8 GB RAM/128 GB priced at CNY 2,200 (approx Rs 25,000) and 8 GB RAM/256 GB priced at CNY 2,500 (approx Rs 28,000).