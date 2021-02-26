Friday, February 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro Plus with triple rear camera, 120 Hz refresh rate display launched in China

Apart from the Redmi K40 series, Xiaomi launched the new RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 models along with Redmi AirDots 3 earbuds during the event.


FP TrendingFeb 26, 2021 18:34:34 IST

Xiaomi launches its latest smartphones in the Redmi K series called the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+ in China. The Redmi K40 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ come with the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. All three phones get a hole-punch display, triple rear cameras and a gradient back design. Apart from the Redmi K40 series, Xiaomi launched the new RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 models along with Redmi AirDots 3 earbuds during the event.

Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro Plus with triple rear camera, 120 Hz refresh rate display launched in China

Redmi K40 series

Redmi K40

The Redmi K40 comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling. The display features a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 2.76mm hole-punch design (smallest in the world) and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Powering the phone is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.

The Redmi K40 gets a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary lens along with an 8 MP secondary ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5 MP macro lens. The phone also sports a 20 MP camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats.

Some connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS/ A-GPS,  Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port and Infrared (IR).

The K40 houses a 4,520mAh battery and gets 33W fast charging support. The phone gets Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both front and back, and measures 7.8mm in thickness.

Redmi K40 Pro

The Redmi K40 Pro gets a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling. Powering the phone is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Redmi K40 Pro gets a 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor along with an 8 MP secondary ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5 MP macro lens. The phone also sports a 20 MP camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats.

Apart from the processor, other specs remain identical to Redmi K40.

Redmi K40 Pro+

The Redmi K40 Pro+ also shares the same hardware as the Redmi K40 Pro but features a 108 MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor instead of the 64 MP camera seen on the Redmi K40 Pro. The rest specs are identical to the Redmi Pro model.

The Redmi K40 Pro+ will be available in just 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage configuration and will cost CNY 3,700 (approx Rs 42,000). The Redmi K40 Pro comes in three configurations of 6 GB RAM/128 GB priced at CNY 2,800(approx Rs 40,000), 8 GB RAM/128 GB priced at CNY 3,000 (approx Rs 34,000), 8 GB RAM/256 GB priced at CNY 3,300 (approx Rs 37,000). The Redmi K40 6 GB RAM/128 GB CNY 2,000 (approx Rs 22,800), 8 GB RAM/128 GB priced at CNY 2,200 (approx Rs 25,000) and 8 GB RAM/256 GB priced at CNY 2,500 (approx Rs 28,000).

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Redmi K40 series

Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro to launch in China today at 5 pm IST: All you need to know

Feb 25, 2021
Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro to launch in China today at 5 pm IST: All you need to know
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 series, Redmi Note 8 and Mi 10T Lite get Android 11 update in select regions

Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 series, Redmi Note 8 and Mi 10T Lite get Android 11 update in select regions

Feb 25, 2021
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series confirmed to launch on 4 March: All we know so far

Redmi Note 10 series

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series confirmed to launch on 4 March: All we know so far

Feb 16, 2021
Xiaomi's Make in India efforts: Mi TVs 100% locally-made, partners 2 new smartphone manufactures, more

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Make in India efforts: Mi TVs 100% locally-made, partners 2 new smartphone manufactures, more

Feb 26, 2021
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max expected to feature up to 8 GB RAM

Redmi Note 10 series

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max expected to feature up to 8 GB RAM

Feb 22, 2021
Xiaomi to host Mi Sound Unveil event today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Mi Sound Unveil

Xiaomi to host Mi Sound Unveil event today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Feb 22, 2021

science

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021
'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

COVID-19 Vaccination

'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

Feb 24, 2021