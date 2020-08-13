FP Trending

Xiaomi has launched Redmi K30 Ultra adding a new smartphone in its K-series flagship. The phone will go on sale from 14 August at a starting price of CNY 1,999.

The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness and 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio. It is also the first Redmi smartphone to adopt a dual stereo speaker, outputting impressive stereo sound for a truly immersive experience.

The smartphone has AI functionality with a six-core independent APU 3.0 composed of a combination of large and small cores that enable accurate adjustment for more application scenarios. The dual-SIM device is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC paired with up to 8 GB of RAM. The device has up to 512 GB of storage.

The Redmi K30 Ultra is available with a large 4,500 mAh battery that comes with 33W fast charging. The device can go from low to full battery within just one hour. The phone comes with dual stereo speakers and three microphones that allow it to “Zoom” in on the sound along with the image. It also captures clear audio even from further away.

For security, Redmi K30 Ultra has in-screen fingerprint sensor. As for the connectivity the smartphone has dual-mode 5G (NSA+SA), Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, and multifunctional NFC as well as IR blaster.

When it comes to camera, the device features a quad camera setup on the rear that includes a 64 MP high resolution main camera, 13 MP ultra wide-angle camera, 5 MP telemacro camera and 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has 20 MP pop-up front camera that supports 120fps front slow motion. The camera has multi-colour notification light and drop protection.

Redmi K30 Ultra comes in three colour options - Moonlight White, Midnight Black, and Mint Green.

The 6 GB + 128 GB variant of the smartphone is priced at CYN 1,999, the 8 GB + 128 GB variant costs CYN 2,199, the 8 GB + 256 GB variant is sold at CYN 2,499 and the 8 GB + 512 GB variant will be available at CYN 2,699.