Redmi K30 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra to launch tomorrow: Here is everything you need to know

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is likely to come with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 55 W wireless charging.


FP TrendingAug 10, 2020 17:59:42 IST

The seventh model in the Redmi K30 series, the Redmi K30 Ultra, is all set to be released tomorrow (11 August), announced Xiaomi via Weibo. The launch will mark the 10-year anniversary of Xiaomi and will also see the launch of Mi 10 Ultra.

Mi 10 5G

The features of these high-end phones have been leaked online several times in the past but it looks like the confirmed specs of the two smartphones are here. 91Mobiles in partnership with renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal, have revealed the colour options, RAM and other configuration.

While the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra anniversary edition will reportedly come in four different configurations, the Redmi K30 Ultra will see three variants. Mi 10 Ultra will be released in China in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB and 16 GB RAM + 512 GB options. It is expected to come in three colour variants - Ceramic Black, Bright Silver, and Transparent - to choose from.

It is likely to come with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 55 W wireless charging, 120 or 144 Hz display and 100 W or 120 W wired charging facility.

The Redmi K30 Ultra is expected to feature an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. This data has been backed up by a report by Gizmochina as well. Other than this, the 6.67-inch full HD smartphone will have three RAM or storage variants - 6 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 128 GB, and 8 GB 512 GB.

The anniversary edition of Redmi K30 Ultra will be available in three colour options, namely Black, White and Mint Green. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. With a 4,400 mAh battery, the phone will offer 33 W fast charging. A 64 MP quad camera will be fitted at the back with a 20 MP front camera. According to the 91Mobiles report, it will arrive at an expected price of Rs 34,999.

