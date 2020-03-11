Wednesday, March 11, 2020Back to
Redmi K30 Pro to launch in China by end of this month, general manager hints

Redmi K30 Pro is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC, feature quad rear cameras and a pop-up camera for selfies.


tech2 News StaffMar 11, 2020 10:37:07 IST

We had come across various speculations that claimed that the Redmi K30 Pro will be launched in March this year. However, a company executive has now confirmed the same and has shared a tentative timeline.

In a post shared on China's social media site Weibo, Redmi general manager Lu Weibing confirmed that the launch of the new Redmi flagship will be placed between the Huawei P40 series launch, which is 26 March, and the upcoming Honor 30 series launch, which is expected in April. While Weibing has still now shared a specific date for launch, but we can expect the Redmi K30 Pro to be revealed in China by the end of this month.

The post was first spotted by PlayfulDroid.

While we are hoping to know more about the Redmi flagship by March-end, from what the speculations suggest so far, the Redmi K30 Pro will come with a notch-less full HD+ 6.67-inch OLED display, quad-camera setup at the back, and a pop-up camera for selfies. The K30 Pro is also expected to be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.

It is believed to run MIUI 11 based Android OS and be fueled by a 4,700mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging.

