Redmi K30 Pro to debut tomorrow in China, new RedmiBook 14 Ryzen, Mi Purifier F1 might also go official

A report suggests that Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition might offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffMar 23, 2020 16:41:12 IST

Redmi will launch Redmi K30 Pro in China tomorrow (24 March). Rumour has it that in addition to the smartphone, Redmi might also launch a RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition and Mi Air Purifier F1. It is also speculated that the company is likely to drop another variant of Redmi K30 Pro called Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition.

A report by 91 Mobiles referring to tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that Xiaomi is likely to launch RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition that will offer up to 16 GB RAM and might feature an FHD IPS display. It is expected to come with an AMD Radeon Vega graphic card.

Redmi K30

In addition to this, the report also reveals that the all-new Mi Air Purifier F1 might also go official in China tomorrow.

Xiaomi will reportedly launch a Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition that is likely to be available in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant. This edition might come in Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Purple, and Space Grey colour options.

As for Redmi K30 Pro, the report suggests that it is likely to come in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant.

A Weibo post by Lu Weibing, Redmi General Manager confirmed previously that Redmi K30 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.

As per the previous reports, the smartphone is likely to feature a circular camera module that houses quad-camera setup and pop up selfie camera. Redmi K30 Pro will probably come with 5G connectivity and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The smartphone might be equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery that will support 33W fast charging. The report also suggests that Redmi K30 Pro might feature a 64 MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor at the back.

