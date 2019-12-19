Thursday, December 19, 2019Back to
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro will now support Amazon Prime Video in HD

Here is how you can enable HD video playback fro Prime Video on Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro.


tech2 News StaffDec 19, 2019 19:31:13 IST

Recently, the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro were updated to Android 10-based MIUI 11. Now, in a brand new update, both the smartphones have received the support for HD video playback on Amazon Prime Video.

This was first reported by PiunikaWeb and was also confirmed in an official post on Mi Community.

Redmi K20 Pro.

In order to access HD content on Amazon Prime Video on your Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro (review), makes sure of a few things – you have updated the Prime Video app to the latest version, change content streaming settings to highest, and ensure a strong and stable internet connection.

Image: Mi Community

Image: Mi Community

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Price and offers

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro both come in two storage and RAM variants. Redmi K20's 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model is priced at Rs 21,999 and the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model is priced at Rs 23,999. Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, is priced starting at Rs 27,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model and the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 30,999.

As for offers, if you own an ICICI credit card and you purchase the Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro from Flipkart, you will get an instant cashback of Rs 1,000. The same offer also stands if you choose EMI transactions for payment and use an ICICI credit or debit card.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Specifications and features

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro's IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18W fast charging support instead of 27W.

