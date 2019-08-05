tech2 News Staff

Redmi's new K-series of phones — Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro (review) — will once again be available for purchase today (5 August). Both the phones will be going up on a flash sale at 12 pm IST on Flipkart and mi.com.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Price and offers

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro both come in two storage and RAM variants. Redmi K20's 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model is priced at Rs 21,999 and the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model is priced at Rs 23,999. Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, is priced starting at Rs 27,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model and the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 30,999.

(Xiaomi head Manu Kumar Jain explains why Redmi K20 series is priced high in India)

As for offers, if you own an ICICI credit card and you purchase the Redmi K20 or Redmi K20 Pro from Flipkart, you will get an instant cashback of Rs 1,000. The same offer also stands if you choose EMI transactions for payment and use an ICICI credit or debit card.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro: Specifications and features

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro's IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18W fast charging support instead of 27W.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.