Redmi K20 Pro sells 200,000 units in first sale lasting one hour and forty minutes in China

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship level internals as well.

tech2 News StaffJun 02, 2019 11:02:29 IST

The Redmi K20 Pro, which the company has defined as "Flagship Killer 2.0" has been quite anticipated for some time and it was launched around a lot of hype. The device had been priced starting at CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 25,000) in China, and it recently went on its first sale. Redmi has released an astounding sales figure for the device.

The Redmi K20 will be brought to India after its official unveiling in China today. Image: Twitter/ Manu Kumar Jain

As per the company, Redmi K20 Pro sold 200,000 devices in a period of 1 hour and 45 minutes. This just goes on to show how popular the brand has become and could seriously undermine the dominance of Huawei.

Coming to the specs of the Redmi K20 Pro, we see that it comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device will run on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

