Ameya Dalvi

We have already touched upon the best smartphone options under Rs 20,000 and lower in the past few weeks, and it’s time to look at the top phones with fast processors, stylish exterior and impressive cameras that you can buy under Rs 25,000 this month. Expect some current and last generation budget flagship phones in this list.

Best phones to buy under Rs 25,000 in India

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro (Review) is easily our top pick for this month in this budget. Other than a stylish design and a glass body, the phone boasts of a flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes bundled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ notch-less AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 20 MP pop-up selfie camera to go with it.

The Redmi K20 Pro’s camera department is impressive too. You get a triple camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera and Sony IMX586 sensor, 13 MP ultrawide camera with 125-degrees FOV and an 8 MP telephoto lens that provides you with 2x optical zoom.

They manage to capture some high quality images in varied lighting conditions. You also get an option to record super slow motion videos at up to 960 fps. The Redmi K20 Pro runs Android Pie with MIUI 10 layer on top. A 4,000 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for over a day of moderate usage.

Redmi K20 Pro price in India: Rs 24,999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Honor 20

While the K20 Pro is our top pick in this budget, the Honor 20 (Review) isn’t too far behind. It has an even classier design with a 6.26-inch Full HD+ notch-less display and an in-display punch-hole front camera. The Honor 20 is powered by Huawei’s previous flagship Kirin 980 chip and comes bundled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It runs Android 9.0 Pie.

You get four cameras at the back including a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP ultrawide camera, 2 MP macro camera and 2 MP depth sensor. The rear cameras do a very good job in different lighting conditions. As is the case of all 48 MP sensors, it uses pixel binning, which combines data from four pixels into one to capture more details. Its 3,750 mAh battery provides ample power for over a day of moderate usage, and the company bundles a fast charger that can take the battery from 0 to 50 percent in under 30 minutes. The Honor 20 gives you very little reason to complain at its new reduced selling price.

Honor 20 price in India: Rs 22,999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Oppo Reno2 Z

Oppo Reno2 Z is the successor to the popular Oppo Reno — the one with shark fin pop-up selfie camera. The company has opted for a fairly powerful Mediatek P90 SoC in this phone. You also get 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage to go with it. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ full-screen AMOLED notch-less display. The 16 MP front camera is hosted in a pop-up mechanism, and hence doesn’t take up any real estate on the screen.

The Oppo Reno2 Z has an in-display fingerprint scanner and boasts of a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP quad camera combination at the back. It manages to take some quality shots in good to decent lighting. Its 4,000 mAh battery goes beyond a day of moderate usage and can be charged briskly using the bundled VOOC 3.0 charger. The phone runs Android Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top.

Oppo Reno2 Z price in India: Rs 23,990 for 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy A51

Here’s one for Samsung fans. The new Galaxy A51 is a very interesting Samsung phone that is available under 25K in India this month. While it may not match the brute power of some of the phones in this list, it can still hold its own in the screen and photography department. This phone too has quad cameras at the back with a combination of a 48 MP primary, 12 MP ultrawide, 5 MP macro, and 5 MP depth sensor. You can capture some crisp photos from the primary camera and its portrait and macro shots are particularly impressive in this segment. The 32 MP front camera will please the selfie enthusiasts too.

Like most Samsung midrange phones, the Galaxy A51 too has an impressive display. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with vibrant colour reproduction and a tiny hole for the front camera. The phone is powered by Samsung’s mid-range Exynos 9611 SoC and comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that can be expanded further with a microSD card. Its 4,000 mAh battery manages to comfortably last a day of moderate usage. Unlike other phones in this list, the Samsung Galaxy A51 runs Android 10 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India: Rs 23,999 for 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Asus Zenfone 5Z

This old-timer from Asus has still managed to stay relevant a year and a half after its release. Asus Zenfone 5Z (Review) has ample firepower courtesy of a Snapdragon 845 chip coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Yes, you can now get its top end variant in this budget, which is a great deal. The storage can be expanded further up to 2 TB with a microSD card. The 6.2-inch Full HD+ notched display is really sharp and the phone feels fairly compact in hand. The phone runs Android Pie with ZenUI on top.

It has 12 MP + 8 MP dual rear cameras that do an impressive job in most lighting conditions courtesy of f/1.8 bright 24 mm wide angle lens with large pixel size and 4-axis optical image stabilisation. It can also record 4K videos at 30 fps and slow-mo videos at 1080p and 720p resolution at 120 and 240 fps respectively. The Asus Zenfone 5Z looks and feels premium thanks to its glass and aluminium body, and is a great option in this segment.

Asus Zenfone 5Z price in India: Rs 21,999 for 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

