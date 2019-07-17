tech2 News Staff

The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro are all set to launch in India and while we haven't reviewed the device, global tech media have lauded the device for its affordability and great performance. Now the company is seemingly building on the hype of the phone by launching a new golden coloured variant of the device.

As per a post seen on Weibo, the Redmi K20 Pro golden colour variant appears to be limited edition device and understandably so as the expected price of the phone happens to be a whopping Rs 4,80,000.

The reason for this super expensive pricetag is quite likely the inclusion of real gold on the device's back. There is no information on how much gold the device has or when it plans on going for sale. It can be assumed that not a ton of buyers are going to be lined up to get their hands on this particular product. The internals of the device reportedly remain the same as the original K20 Pro.

Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi K20 Specs

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro's IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18W fast charging support instead of 27W. Since Xiaomi has been calling this Flagship Killer 2.0, we expect the company will likely price the phone right in the range of the OnePlus 7 (review) which is priced at Rs 32,999.

The Redmi K20 Pro is expected to be priced below the Rs 48,999 in India, competing for OnePlus 7 Pro (review).

