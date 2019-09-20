Friday, September 20, 2019Back to
Redmi K20 Pro exclusive edition with Snapdragon 855 Plus launched in China

Redmi K20 exclusive edition offers up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage


tech2 News StaffSep 20, 2019 16:35:07 IST

Redmi's first flagship smartphone Redmi K20 Pro (Review) was launched in India a few months back at a starting price of Rs 27,999. The company has now launched the Redmi K20 Pro exclusive edition in China today.

The only difference between the exclusive edition and the Redmi K20 launched earlier is of the processor, RAM, and internal storage. The newly launched Redmi K20 exclusive edition is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855+ processor and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Redmi K20 Pro exclusive edition pricing, availability

Redmi K20 Pro exclusive edition comes in three storage variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant priced at CNY 2,699 ( Rs 27,000 approx), 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage model priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,000 approx) and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB of internal storage variant priced at CNY 3,199 (Rs 32,000 approx).

Redmi K20 Pro exclusive edition with Snapdragon 855 Plus launched in China

Redmi K20 Pro exclusive edition has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Image: Tech2

The smartphone is available in four colour variants — Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Water Honey.

Redmi K20 Pro exclusive edition specifications

Redmi K20 Pro exclusive edition comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855+ SoC which is paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 UI skin.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely charge the battery in 74 minutes. Apart from that, Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


