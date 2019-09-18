Wednesday, September 18, 2019Back to
Redmi K20 Pro exclusive edition to offer up to 512 GB storage, to be launched tomorrow

Redmi K20 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and features a 48 MP camera at the back.


tech2 News StaffSep 18, 2019 14:15:21 IST

Redmi unveiled its first flagship smartphone — Redmi K20 Pro (Review) back in May this year. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor and packs in a 4,000 mAh battery. As per a Weibo post by the company, Redmi will be unveiling an exclusive edition of the Redmi K20 Pro tomorrow. It will offer up to 512 GB of internal storage. Another Weibo post also hinted that the upcoming exclusive edition might come with Snapdragon 855+ processor.

Up till now, Redmi K20 Pro offered up t 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications and features

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Image: Weibo

Image: Weibo

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


