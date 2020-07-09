Thursday, July 09, 2020Back to
Redmi K20 Pro 6 GB RAM variant gets a temporary price drop of Rs 2,000, priced at Rs 24,999 till 13 July

Redmi K20 Pro has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities.


tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2020 09:59:06 IST

Redmi K20 Pro (Review) 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant has received a price cut and it will now sell at Rs 24,999, down by Rs 2,000. Notably, this is just a temporary price cut and will be applicable till 13 July.  Xiaomi India CEO Manu Jain announced it on Twitter. The revised pricing is currently reflecting on Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com.

Redmi K20 Pro.

The 8 GB RAM+ 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999.

Due to the recent GST hike on smartphones, Xiaomi has increased the price of several handsets lately, including Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 and more.

Redmi K20 Pro specifications

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP IMX586 primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

