Redmi K20 and Redmi 7A start receiving stable build of MIUI 11 in India

Xiaomi had officially released MIUI 11 during the launch of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8.


tech2 News StaffOct 23, 2019 21:08:32 IST

After announcing MIUI 11 last month and releasing it during the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 8 launch in India, Xiaomi has started the rollout of the stable build in the country. The devices receiving the update for now include the Redmi K20 and Redmi 7A.

Pictured here: Redmi K20 Pro.

Beta versions of the update have been already available on other devices for some time, including the Mi 8, Mi Mix 2S, and the Mi Mix 3. As reported by Gadgets 360, the Redmi K20 was the first device to receive the update. Xiaomi is planning to push Android 10-based builds to its devices soon.

The MIUI 11.0.2.0 update that is currently being rolled out is based on Android 9 Pie. It has the September 2019 Android Security patch. Xiaomi users can head over to Settings > About phone > System update and download the 766 MB update.

The following is the changelog of MIUI v11.0.2.0 from Xiaomi's forum:

System

  • Updated Android Security Patch to September 2019. Increased system security.
  • Optimization: Lock screen pocket mode
  • Optimization: Removed unnecessary sound notifications for DND mode
  • New: Editing, sharing, and customizing your screenshots is now much easier

Game speed booster

  • A major upgrade for the toolbox in Game Turbo: autoplay and switching between data SIM cards are available now
  • Auto brightness, screenshot gestures, and Reading mode can be turned off automatically when Game Turbo is on
  • Refreshed start page of Game Turbo
  • Optimization: Prompts about turning on Game Turbo
  • New: You can create a Home screen shortcut for Game Turbo now
  • New: Continuous swiping opens an additional menu in Game Turbo now

Documents

  • Stay productive and efficient with our all-new Mi Doc Viewer
  • Preview your documents before you open them

App vault

  • Optimization: All-new design and UI
  • New: You can swipe down to view more shortcuts now

Always-on display

  • Keep your screen alive with our amazing special effects
  • Personalize your device with a unique signature
  • Always-on display now comes with gorgeous dynamic themes. Essential information is displayed on your screen 24/7

More features

  • Game Turbo. Turn your device into an ultimate gaming console.
  • Quick replies. Reply to messages from any app.
  • Tasks. Manage and edit your tasks in the Notes app. Receive timely notifications and mark things done.

Printing

  • Print photos and files directly from your phone without installing any additional apps

Sounds of nature

  • Notification sounds won’t make you tired. Now, they keep changing dynamically, just like nature does.
  • Wake up to the gentle sounds of nature with our new alarm ringtones

Mi Share

  • Transfer files from phone to phone at breakneck speeds
  • Lockscreen, status bar, Notification shade
  • Fix: Fingerprint icon didn’t always disappear after unlocking
  • Fix: Fingerprint icon wasn’t always displayed on the Lock screen
  • Optimization: Improved UI and layouts for selecting items that are displayed on the turned off-screen
  • Optimization: In-screen fingerprint scanner’s response
  • Optimization: Calendar icon on the turned off-screen
  • New: Use your fingerprint to open Home screen once you unlocked the device using face data and stayed on the Lock screen
  • New: More clock formats for Always-on display
  • Comprehensive design optimized for full-screen display devices
  • Removing visual clutter, improving touch controls, and refining the use of color allowed us to create a system where nothing stands between you and the content

