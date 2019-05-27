tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's first ever Android Go-powered phone called the Redmi Go was announced in India this March. The device earlier came with 8 GB of internal storage and 1 GB RAM at a price of Rs 4,499. Now the company is about to launch a 16 GB internal storage variant of the device as well.

This new variant of the Redmi Go gets the same specs as the previous version which includes 1 GB of RAM, HD+ display and a Snapdragon 425 chipset. The device will start selling from today at a price of Rs 4,799 on mi.com and Flipkart.

Redmi Go Specs

The Xiaomi Redmi Go features a 5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD resolution. For its processor, the phone is packing a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC. The chipset is accompanied by 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD card.

Being an Android Go smartphone the device has the custom made Android Go running on Android Pie. For the uninitiated, Android Go is a lighter version of the main Android OS which makes it easier to run on a phone with 1 GB or less RAM and a low-end chipset.

For photography, the smartphone sports an 8 MP primary sensor with a 5 MP front-facing selfie shooter. Fueling the smartphone will be a 3,000 mAh battery.

