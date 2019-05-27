Monday, May 27, 2019Back to
Redmi Go now gets a new 16 GB internal storage variant for Rs 4,799 in India

This new variant of the Redmi Go gets the same specs as the previous version.

tech2 News StaffMay 27, 2019 16:23:33 IST

Xiaomi's first ever Android Go-powered phone called the Redmi Go was announced in India this March. The device earlier came with 8 GB of internal storage and 1 GB RAM at a price of Rs 4,499. Now the company is about to launch a 16 GB internal storage variant of the device as well.

The Xiaomi Redmi Go. Image: Tech2/Omkar Godambe

This new variant of the Redmi Go gets the same specs as the previous version which includes 1 GB of RAM, HD+ display and a Snapdragon 425 chipset. The device will start selling from today at a price of Rs 4,799 on mi.com and Flipkart.

Redmi Go Specs

The Xiaomi Redmi Go features a 5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD resolution. For its processor, the phone is packing a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC. The chipset is accompanied by 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD card.

Being an Android Go smartphone the device has the custom made Android Go running on Android Pie. For the uninitiated, Android Go is a lighter version of the main Android OS which makes it easier to run on a phone with 1 GB or less RAM and a low-end chipset.

For photography, the smartphone sports an 8 MP primary sensor with a 5 MP front-facing selfie shooter. Fueling the smartphone will be a 3,000 mAh battery.

