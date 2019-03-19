Redmi Go will be launching in India today at 12 pm at an event in New Delhi. This will be Xiaomi's first Android Go model to come to India. The phone has already debuted in the Philippines in January.

The phone is being promoted with the hashtag 'Aapki Nayi Duniya' which can be translated to 'Your New World'.

There is no explicit information about the specs on the microsite, but it states that it's coming with a Snapdragon processor and will run on Android Oreo.

The phone will offer over 20 regional languages and a Hindi speaking Google Assistant. Also, the phone will come with expandable storage.

The phone comes with a 5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD resolution. On the processor front, we can imagine that the phone will come with the Snapdragon 425 SoC as Xiaomi mentions a 1.4 GHz quad-core chipset.

The Redmi 5A, launched last year also came with the same chipset. Being an Android Go phone the Redmi Go will have 1 GB of RAM and about 8 to 16 GB of internal storage which will be expandable to 128 GB.

