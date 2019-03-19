11:57 (IST)
Welcome to a brand new #Xiaomi product launch livestream! We have 3 very exciting #MiForYou announcements today. Are you ready to experience #AapkiNayiDuniya? RT if you know what it is. https://t.co/AAmBLaPijZ— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 19, 2019
11:53 (IST)
The launch begins at 12.00 PM
All you need to know about the device and also how to watch the live stream is in the link below.
Redmi Go to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here's how you can watch the event live
11:45 (IST)
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE blog for the Redmi Go smartphone launch in India
The Redmi Go is going to be the first Android Go smartphone to launch in India. It is expected to be priced at Rs 4,000.
