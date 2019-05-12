Sunday, May 12, 2019Back to
Redmi flagship to come with Android Q beta program says CEO Lu Weibing

The company had earlier squashed rumours of the device being called Redmi X.

tech2 News StaffMay 12, 2019 10:45:14 IST

Quite a few people are talking about the new flagship Redmi phone which is said to come with Snapdragon 855 SoC. The company has also confirmed that the official launch date for the device is going to be 14 May. Now Redmi has revealed some more information about the software of the device.

At Google I/O 2019, the company revealed that 21 devices from 13 smartphone makers will be getting the Android Q beta program. Two of those devices will be the Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi Mix 3. Redmi CEO Lu Weibing has said on his official Weibo account that the upcoming Redmi flagship will also be part of this beta program.

While it is known that the Mi 9 and Mi Mix 3 come with their fair share of bugs on the Android Q beta program, we shall have to wait and see if this would be true for the upcoming Redmi flagship.

As per Chinese news website IThome, the protective screen layer of the flagship device has been leaked revealing the name of the phone as the Redmi K20 Pro. The company had earlier squashed rumours of the device being called Redmi X.

The leaked photo showed that the K20 will be coming with the Snapdragon 855 chipset, 48 MP main sensor, triple-camera setup, 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging support and 6.39-inch AMOLED display. These are all the specs that have been till now associated with the flagship Redmi device.

