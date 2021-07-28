FP Trending

Xiaomi will soon launch the first laptop under its Redmi sub-brand in India. The RedmiBook will make its official entry on August 3, as revealed by Redmi India's Twitter handle and the media invites that are being sent out. The new RedmiBook laptop will join the existing Mi Notebooks available in India. Xiaomi already has a couple of RedmiBook laptops in China but we don't know the model that will launch in India.

The teaser suggests that the laptop will have a significant amount of bezels and support for a webcam. This is pretty much similar to how the Mi Notebook 14 looks like. It is expected to come in a black colour option. Although, we don't know if there will be more options to choose from.

Our resident tech fiddler @potato_lovah was too mesmerized by RedmiBook's design to get any of his lines right. And we are sure you won't be able to take your eyes off either. #SuperStartLife with #RedmiBook on 03.08.21 Answer & WIN https://t.co/0LL34G2Znr pic.twitter.com/LUWBu0lkmB — Redmi India - #RedmiBook Super Start Life (@RedmiIndia) July 28, 2021

As for the specifications, the RedmiBook is expected to be powered by AMD’s Ryzen processor, which also powers the affordable Redmi laptops available in China. There are chances that the RedmiBook will fall in the affordable price brackets and cater to the needs of students.

For those who don't know, there are the RedmiBook 14 Pro and the RedmiBook 15 Pro laptops in China. While the former comes in both Intel and Ryzen processor variants, the latter gets the Rysen chip.

The 14-inch RedmiBook laptops come with a Super Retina screen, up to 16 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, USB Type-C port, and more. The 15-inch RedmiBook comes with a 3.2K 90Hz display, up to 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage, a USB Type-C port, and more.

In India, the Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition is one that is meant for students and is an affordable option. It comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, a Full HD display, webcam, and more. It is priced at Rs 38,999.