tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi launched its very first truly wireless earbuds in November 2018 and has now quickly followed it up with yet another one, with a much lower price tag.

The Redmi AirDots wireless Bluetooth earbuds have been made official in China for a price as low as CNY 99 (approximately Rs 1,000).

While that appears to be as affordable as wireless earbuds come, they're not as plain as one would imagine.

The Redmi AirDots Truly Wireless Bluetooth headset packs a built-in Realtek 8763 chip and Bluetooth 5.0. They also feature capacitive touch controls and a simple double tap function can be used to summon the voice assistant. It even works with Siri on the iPhone.

Xiaomi claims that these earbuds can last up to 4 hours on their own while the carrying case extends that to 12 hours of play time. The earbuds themselves charge in 1.5 hours, while the 300 mAh battery in the case needs 2 hours to charge to full capacity. Each earbud also weighs just 4.1 grams which makes them quite handy over longer periods of usage.

The earbuds are expected to start shipping on 9 April in China but there's still no word on the Redmi AirDots being introduced in any other market just yet.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.