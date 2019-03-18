Monday, March 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi AirDots truly wireless earbuds launched in China for as low as CNY 99

The Redmi AirDots feature touch controls and will be available in a single black colour in China.

tech2 News StaffMar 18, 2019 22:02:39 IST

Xiaomi launched its very first truly wireless earbuds in November 2018 and has now quickly followed it up with yet another one, with a much lower price tag.

The Redmi AirDots wireless Bluetooth earbuds have been made official in China for a price as low as CNY 99 (approximately Rs 1,000).

Redmi AirDots truly wireless earbuds launched in China for as low as CNY 99

Redmi AirDots. Image: Xiaomi China

While that appears to be as affordable as wireless earbuds come, they're not as plain as one would imagine.

The Redmi AirDots Truly Wireless Bluetooth headset packs a built-in Realtek 8763 chip and Bluetooth 5.0. They also feature capacitive touch controls and a simple double tap function can be used to summon the voice assistant. It even works with Siri on the iPhone.

Xiaomi claims that these earbuds can last up to 4 hours on their own while the carrying case extends that to 12 hours of play time. The earbuds themselves charge in 1.5 hours, while the 300 mAh battery in the case needs 2 hours to charge to full capacity. Each earbud also weighs just 4.1 grams which makes them quite handy over longer periods of usage.

The earbuds are expected to start shipping on 9 April in China but there's still no word on the Redmi AirDots being introduced in any other market just yet.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to launch the Redmi Go in India at 12 pm tomorrow: Here's all we know

Mar 18, 2019
Xiaomi to launch the Redmi Go in India at 12 pm tomorrow: Here's all we know
Xiaomi to announce the Redmi Go smartphone in India on 19 March

Redmi Go

Xiaomi to announce the Redmi Go smartphone in India on 19 March

Mar 15, 2019

science

We talk of artistic inspiration all the time – what about scientific inspiration?

Creativity in Science

We talk of artistic inspiration all the time – what about scientific inspiration?

Mar 18, 2019
Giant meteor explosion over Earth a year ago went unnoticed till recently

Space Rocks

Giant meteor explosion over Earth a year ago went unnoticed till recently

Mar 18, 2019
Massive project launched to map Earth's underwater mountains, craters, shipwrecks

Seabed 2030

Massive project launched to map Earth's underwater mountains, craters, shipwrecks

Mar 18, 2019
NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission finds asteroid Bennu spinning faster and faster over time

Space rocks

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission finds asteroid Bennu spinning faster and faster over time

Mar 18, 2019