Tuesday, June 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro with 28 hours battery life might launch in India as Poco Pop Buds

The upcoming earbuds are expected to come with ANC, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, 28-hour battery life, and more.


FP TrendingJun 01, 2021 16:40:57 IST

Poco, which is known to bring various Redmi phones under its brand in various markets including India, was set to launch its first pair of TWS last year called Poco Pop Buds. But, due to unidentified reasons, it is now rumoured to be launched this year, that too as a rebranded version of the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro. The new earbuds are expected to have features such as ANC, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, 28-hour battery life, and more.

Redmi AirDots 3

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro

First spotted by MySmartPrice, a Bluetooth SIG listing suggests that the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro will launch as Poco Pop Buds. In the newly approved listing, the Poco Pop Buds is given the same model number (TWSEJ01ZM) that matches with the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro. Also, the third pair of earbuds, called Redmi Buds 3 Pro, is spotted in the listing which means that there may be another rebrand to follow.

Last year, POCO had revealed that it will launch a pair of TWS ear pods shortly called the Poco Pop Buds. Earlier this year, the brand had confirmed the development. Besides, the brand’s India director, Anuj Sharma, had mentioned that Poco had already tested two variants of the earbuds and is currently testing the third variant. He also added that POCO will customize the upcoming earbuds for the Indian customers to fit “Indian ears” and suit the weather conditions in the country.

While Poco is yet to confirm the launch of TWS in India this year, it does have the Poco F3 GT launch planned for Q3 this year in India, which is rumored to be a repackaged Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro is currently available only in China, listed at CNY 299 (Rs 3,400 approx); so we should expect a similar price for the upcoming Poco Pop Buds. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Poco F3 GT

Poco F3 GT with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset confirmed to launch in India in Q3 2021

May 28, 2021
Poco F3 GT with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G chipset confirmed to launch in India in Q3 2021
Oppo extends warranty of its products till 30 June due to COVID-19 lockdown

Oppo

Oppo extends warranty of its products till 30 June due to COVID-19 lockdown

May 18, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021