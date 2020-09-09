tech2 News Staff

After launching the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime in India, Xiaomi launched the third smartphone in the series – Redmi 9A – earlier this month. Today, the smartphone will go on sale at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com.

The highlights of the Redmi 9A is its 5,000 mAh battery and the new MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor.

Redmi 9A pricing

The Redmi 9A has been launched in two variants:

2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: Rs 6,799

3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: Rs 7,499

The Redmi 9A comes in Midnight Grey, Twilight Blue and Peacock Green colour options.

Redmi 9A specifications and features

The Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery. It supports 10 W charging and uses a micro-USB charging port.

As for the cameras, Redmi 9A sports a 13 MP camera at the back, and a 5 MP camera sits in a waterdrop notch on the front. The phone's rear camera comes with modes like phase detection autofocus, HDR AI portrait mode, Face recognition, AI beautify 5.0, AI scene detection, single-tone flash, and Kaleidoscope effects.

The smartphone does not use a physical fingerprint sensor. It features AI Face Unlock for authentication.

The Redmi 9A comes with a 3.5 mm headphone port.