Redmi 9A with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 6,799; sale starts on 4 September

The Redmi 9A is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and comes in 2 GB and 3 GB RAM options.


tech2 News StaffSep 02, 2020 12:27:11 IST

After launching the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime in India, Xiaomi has now launched the third smartphone in the series – Redmi 9A.

The highlight of the Redmi 9A is its 5,000 mAh battery and the new MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor.

Redmi 9A pricing and availability

The Redmi 9A has been launched in two variants:

2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: Rs 6,799

3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: Rs 7,499

The Redmi 9A will go on its first sale on 4 September at 12 pm on Amazon India.

The Redmi 9A comes in Midnight Grey, Twilight Blue and Peacock Green colour options.

Redmi Earphones pricing and availability

Along with the Redmi 9A, Xiaomi India also announced the Redmi Earphones, that is priced at Rs 399. These will be available for purchase starting 7 September on Flipkart, Amazon and other offline retail stores.

Redmi 9A with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 6,799; sale starts on 4 September

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9A specifications and features

The Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery. It supports 10 W charging and uses a micro-USB charging port.

As for the cameras, Redmi 9A sports a 13 MP camera at the back, and a 5 MP camera sits in a waterdrop notch on the front. The phone's rear camera comes with modes like phase detection autofocus, HDR AI portrait mode, Face recognition, AI beautify 5.0, AI scene detection, single-tone flash, and Kaleidoscope effects.

The smartphone does not use a physical fingerprint sensor. It features AI Face Unlock for authentication.

The Redmi 9A comes with a 3.5 mm headphone port.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


