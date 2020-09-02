Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

The Redmi 9A is scheduled to debut in the Indian market today. After Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime, this is the third smartphone in the series.

Redmi 9A expected specifications

As per previous reports, the upcoming smartphone might be powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and offer 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. In terms of battery, it is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery.

As for the cameras, Redmi 9A is likely to feature a single 13 MP camera at the back. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to house a 5 MP front camera that sits in the waterdrop notch.

The report reveals that the smartphone is priced at RM 359 (approx Rs 6,300) in Malaysia but it might be a little more expensive here in India. Redmi 9A is expected to be available in Midnight Grey, Twilight Blue and Peacock Green.

