11:51 (IST)
The Redmi 9A launch event will begin in a few minutes...
tech2 News StaffSep 02, 2020 11:16:27 IST
Redmi 9A is expected to come with a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera.
highlights
11:39 (IST)
Redmi 9A launch event livestream
11:35 (IST)
Redmi to also launch wired earphones today As per the company tweet, Redmi will launch wired earphones along with Redmi 9A today at the launch event.
11:31 (IST)
Redmi 9A colour variants Redmi 9A is expected to be available in Midnight Gray, Twilight Blue and Peacock Green.
11:29 (IST)
Redmi 9A expected pricing In Malaysia, the smartphone is priced at RM 359 (approx Rs 6,300).
11:26 (IST)
Redmi 9A sale The company has confirmed that the first sale of Redmi 9A will take place on 4 September.
11:21 (IST)
Redmi 9A expected specifications The smartphone has already debuted in Malaysia. Redmi 9A might be powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and offer 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. In terms of battery, it is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery. As for the cameras, Redmi 9A is likely to feature a single 13 MP camera at the back. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to house a 5 MP front camera that sits in the waterdrop notch.
11:09 (IST)
Welcome to the liveblog of Redmi 9A The event will start at 12 pm. Stay tuned for the live updates!
The Redmi 9A is scheduled to debut in the Indian market today. After Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime, this is the third smartphone in the series.
As per previous reports, the upcoming smartphone might be powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and offer 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. In terms of battery, it is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery.
As for the cameras, Redmi 9A is likely to feature a single 13 MP camera at the back. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to house a 5 MP front camera that sits in the waterdrop notch.
The report reveals that the smartphone is priced at RM 359 (approx Rs 6,300) in Malaysia but it might be a little more expensive here in India. Redmi 9A is expected to be available in Midnight Grey, Twilight Blue and Peacock Green.
