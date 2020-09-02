Wednesday, September 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Redmi 9A Launch Event LIVE Updates: Expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery

tech2 News StaffSep 02, 2020 11:16:27 IST

Redmi 9A is expected to come with a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

highlights

read more

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE

  • 11:51 (IST)

    The Redmi 9A launch event will begin in a few minutes...

    via GIPHY

  • 11:39 (IST)

    Redmi 9A launch event livestream

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Redmi to also launch wired earphones today

    As per the company tweet, Redmi will launch wired earphones along with Redmi 9A today at the launch event.

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Redmi 9A colour variants

    Redmi 9A is expected to be available in Midnight Gray, Twilight Blue and Peacock Green.

  • 11:29 (IST)

    Redmi 9A expected pricing

    In Malaysia, the smartphone is priced at RM 359 (approx Rs 6,300). 

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Redmi 9A sale

    The company has confirmed that the first sale of Redmi 9A will take place on 4 September.

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Redmi 9A is the smartphone under the Redmi 9 series

    Redmi 9 series already includes Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime. 

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Redmi 9A expected specifications

    The smartphone has already debuted in Malaysia. Redmi 9A might be powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and offer 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. In terms of battery, it is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery.

    As for the cameras, Redmi 9A is likely to feature a single 13 MP camera at the back. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to house a 5 MP front camera that sits in the waterdrop notch.

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Welcome to the liveblog of Redmi 9A

    The event will start at 12 pm. Stay tuned for the live updates!

    • read more

The Redmi 9A is scheduled to debut in the Indian market today. After Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime, this is the third smartphone in the series.

Redmi 9A Launch Event LIVE Updates: Expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery

Redmi 9A. Image: Mi Global

Redmi 9A expected specifications

As per previous reports, the upcoming smartphone might be powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and offer 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. In terms of battery, it is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery.

As for the cameras, Redmi 9A is likely to feature a single 13 MP camera at the back. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to house a 5 MP front camera that sits in the waterdrop notch.

The report reveals that the smartphone is priced at RM 359 (approx Rs 6,300) in Malaysia but it might be a little more expensive here in India. Redmi 9A is expected to be available in Midnight Grey, Twilight Blue and Peacock Green.



top reviews

Vivo Vivo V17

Vivo Vivo V17

TECH2 RATING

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

HSBC Huami Amazfit GTS

TECH2 RATING

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop (9th Gen Core i7/ 16GB/ 1TB SSD/ Win10 Home/ 6GB Graph)

TECH2 RATING

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

Realme X2 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB)

TECH2 RATING

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

VU 43GA UltraAndroid Smart TV

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video


also see

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9A to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here is how to watch it live

Sep 02, 2020
Redmi 9A to launch in India today at 12 pm: Here is how to watch it live
Redmi 9 may soon launch in India, teases Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain

Redmi 9

Redmi 9 may soon launch in India, teases Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain

Aug 20, 2020

science

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020
Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Space debris

Space debris detected in broad daylight for the first time using a powerful laser instrument

Aug 31, 2020