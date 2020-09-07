Monday, September 07, 2020Back to
Redmi 9 to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon: Pricing, specifications, and more

Redmi 9 is powered with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffSep 07, 2020 08:23:30 IST

Xiaomi launched Redmi 9 in India a few days back at a starting price of Rs 8,999. Redmi 9 series already includes Redmi 9 Prime which was launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

Redmi 9 pricing, availability

The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant of the phone is priced at Rs 8,999, while the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant can be purchased at Rs 9,999.

Redmi 9 is available in three colour variants - Sporty Orange, Sky Blue and Carbon Black.

Redmi 9

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi 9 specifications

The Redmi 9 sports 6.53-inch (720 x 1,600) HD+ IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC along with HyperEngine Game technology.

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone 9 runs on Android 10. It offers 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, expandable up to 512 GB.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. As for connectivity, Redmi 9 has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes - a 13 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfie, it has a 5 MP camera at the front.

The phone lets you switch between light and dark modes with just the touch of a button. The phone has an aura edge design and is grip-friendly. It prevents smudges and fingerprints.

