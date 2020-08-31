tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi launched Redmi 9 in India a few days back at a starting price of Rs 8,999. Redmi 9 series already includes Redmi 9 Prime which was launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

Redmi 9 pricing, availability

The 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant of the phone is priced at Rs 8,999, while the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant can be purchased at Rs 9,999.

Redmi 9 is available in three colour variants - Sporty Orange, Sky Blue and Carbon Black.

#Redmi9 is here! 4GB RAM | 64GB/128GB ROM

High-performance Helio G35

16.58cm (6.53) HD+ IPS Display

5000mAh Enhanced Lifespan Battery (ELB)

From ₹8,999 1st SALE: 31st Aug on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo, @amazonIN, Mi Home & Mi Studios: https://t.co/YSzbcY8nzD pic.twitter.com/GlN1rZPNWB — Redmi India - #Redmi9 is here! (@RedmiIndia) August 28, 2020

The smartphone will go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi 9 specifications

The Redmi 9 sports 6.53-inch (720 x 1,600) HD+ IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC along with HyperEngine Game technology.

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone 9 runs on Android 10. It offers 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, expandable up to 512 GB.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. As for connectivity, Redmi 9 has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes - a 13 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfie, it has a 5 MP camera at the front.

The phone lets you switch between light and dark modes with just the touch of a button. The phone has an aura edge design and is grip-friendly. It prevents smudges and fingerprints.