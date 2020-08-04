11:57 (IST)

Redmi 9 Prime is expected to carry the same specifications as the Redmi 9 global variant

To recall, the Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layer. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The display sports a waterdrop notch at the top.

The phone comes with a quad-camera setup (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) and an 8 MP camera at the front.

Equipped with a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, the Redmi 9 comes in two variants - 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. Redmi 9 features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.