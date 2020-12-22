tech2 News Staff

Redmi 9 Power debuted last week in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The highlights of the newly launched Redmi 9 Power include its 6,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18 W fast charging, up to 128 GB of internal storage and a 48 MP quad rear camera setup. Redmi 9 Power is a part of the company's Redmi 9 smartphone series that already includes Redmi 9i, Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime (Review) and more.

Redmi 9 Power pricing

Redmi 9 Power comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999 whereas the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB of variant will cost you Rs 11,999. It comes in four colour variants that include Mighty Black, Fiery Red, Electric Green and Blazing Blue.

It will go on sale today at 12 pm Amazon India website, Mi.com, Mi Home and other retail stores.

Not sure if you've been able to spot the #GreatConjunction, but we're here to remind you about the first-ever sale of #Redmi9Power. ❤️ The #PowerPacked sale goes live at 12 noon tomorrow. Be sure to get notified here: https://t.co/vrmFIDprvg⚡ pic.twitter.com/zXr0gWjXNI — Redmi India - #Redmi9Power is Here! (@RedmiIndia) December 21, 2020

Redmi 9 Power specifications

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Redmi 9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. It offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. Redmi 9 Power runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12.

In terms of photography, Redmi 9 Power comes with an 8 MP front camera. On the back, it houses a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

As for the battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18W fast charging.