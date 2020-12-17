tech2 News Staff

Redmi 9 Power has finally debuted in India today. The smartphone is a part of the company's Redmi 9 series that includes smartphones like Redmi 9i, Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime (Review) and more. The highlights of the newly launched Redmi 9 Power includes its 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging and a 48 MP quad rear camera setup. According to the company, Redmi 9 Power's battery is 20 percent bigger than Redmi 9 Prime.

Redmi 9 Power pricing, availability

Redmi 9 Power comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999 whereas the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB of variant will cost you Rs 11,999. It comes in four colour variants that include Mighty Black, Fiery Red, Electric Green and Blazing Blue.

It will be available for purchase on 22 December at 12 pm Amazon India website, Mi.com, Mi Home and other retail stores.

Redmi 9 Power specifications

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Redmi 9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. It offers 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. Redmi 9 Power runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12.

In terms of photography, Redmi 9 Power comes with an 8 MP front camera. On the back, it houses a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

As for the battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 18W fast charging.