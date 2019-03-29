Friday, March 29, 2019Back to
Redmi 7 hands-on pictures reveal a stunning black-red gradient colour variant

Redmi 7 was launched in China earlier this month, may launch in India soon.

tech2 News StaffMar 29, 2019 10:36:29 IST

Earlier this month, Xiaomi released the Redmi 7 in China, which is soon expected to make its way to India as well. But, while that happens, some unboxing and hands-on pictures of the Redmi 7 have been revealed early, giving us a look at the smartphone.

Looking at the hands-on pictures (shared by GizmoChina) it is really hard to tell that the device actually falls in the affordable segment. The image reveals a glossy back on the Redmi 7, that has a black and red gradient colour.

At the back, we also see a vertically placed dual-camera setup, with an LED flashlight below. The back also features the fingerprint sensor, and the Redmi logo sits at the bottom.

Redmi 7 hands-on pictures reveal a stunning black-red gradient colour variant

Redmi 7 hands-on picture. Image: GizmoChina/KKJ.CN

On the front, we see a large display with thin bezels but a distinct chin. A dewdrop notch houses the selfie camera.

The unboxing image also suggests that the Redmi 7 will come bundled with a translucent case, a 5 W adapter, a charging cable and a pin for removing the SIM tray.

Further, we see a USB 2.0 charging port, dual-speaker grilles, and 3.5 mm audio jack on the top, volume rocker and power button on the right edge, and the SIM tray on the left.

Redmi 7 hands-on picture. Image: GizmoChina/KKJ.CN

Redmi 7 hands-on picture. Image: GizmoChina/KKJ.CN

Redmi 7 specifications and features

The Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch display with an HD+ resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 632 chipset, with 2 GB, 3 GB and 4 GB of RAM options, with 16 GB, 32 GB and 64 GB storage options respectively.

For photography, it sports a 12 MP + 2 MP setup at the back, in which the primary sensor has a pixel size of 1.25 µm and offers a 1/2.9 aperture. Up front, Redmi 7 has an 8 MP selfie camera. Fuelling the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery.

