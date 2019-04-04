tech2 News Staff

The Redmi brand, which recently split from parent company Xiaomi, looks to be moving out of the budget and mid-range segment to launch its own flagship device.

The smartphone's render, which is being called as the Redmi Pro 2, has been spotted on Weibo. The phone is expected to be coming with a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a 4,800 mAh phone. The device also happens to have a pop-out camera like the Vivo V11 Pro (Review). This would give the device a near bezel-less screen or at least that's how it appears in the renders.

The device is also shown to have a triple-camera setup which would make it a first for Redmi phones. One of the cameras could also be the 48 MP sensor like the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review). The text in the rendered image also points towards an in-display fingerprint sensor, which will also be a first for the device.

The phone doesn't look to have ditched the headphone jack as well and we should see a type-C port in the device.

A device that looks like the render was also spotted in Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun's hands as well. This could indicate that the launch of the smartphone is imminent.

The original Redmi Pro launched back in in 2016 but since then there have been no reports of a second version up until now.

